Tom Hiddleston And Owen Wilson's Camaraderie In Loki Excites Fans, Check Out Reactions

Loki is one of the highly anticipated projects of Marvel Studios, which will witness the return of Tom Hiddleston in the titular character. While there may be many aspects to this series behind its strong anticipation among fans, the on-screen combination of Tom and Owen Wilson is arguably among the top ones. With just a few days remaining for its premiere, fans have taken to social media to express their excitement for its arrival. While many appear to be waiting to see the two actors share the screen space, a few even shared some of their behind-the-scenes moments from the series.

Fans react to seeing Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson in Loki

Hiddleston will be reprising his character for the first time after Avengers: Endgame Even though his character was killed off in the film, this series will bring him back in action, focusing on his exploits in the past. Wilson, on the other hand, has been cast for the role of Mobius. Some fans shared pictures of the two and marked the contrast in their characters. While Tom is expected to deliver his intense scenes as Loki, Wilson is generally known for his humour.

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson are glorious together.



Hiddleston brings every bit of cunning charm back to Loki.



Wilson is surprisingly delightful in the MCU. That classic soft confidence makes his Mobius a blast to watch.



These two together are just great. #Loki pic.twitter.com/XwXbuW4nam — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 6, 2021

Love them already 🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/ZiHyGTqjrv — Carol ४ loki era ♡ (@carolxloki) June 6, 2021

Outside of Thanos, Loki has far and away been the best villain in the MCU and Hiddleston always looks to be having a blast with the role. Glad that hasn't changed here. — Chris (@chris_bucks34) June 6, 2021

Apart from MCU, both are theater actors. You will have more fun if you focus on acting instead of MCU stuff. This Loki TV series will break Wanda Vision's viewership record#Loki #LokiWednesdays #LokiSeries #WandaVision #DisneyPlus #TomHiddleston — Mohammad Awais Akhtar (@iAwaisAkhtar) June 6, 2021

While some fans said that they “can’t wait” to see them both in action, a few talked about how they have taken a liking to their combination already. A few of them shared some of their behind-the-scenes pictures where the two actors are seen laughing on the sets. Many even recalled the impact that Loki’s character has made in the MCU, and some even compared him with Thanos, who is considered to be the ultimate supervillain of the MCU.

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/xiwWcKtlwm — Carol ४ loki era ♡ (@carolxloki) June 6, 2021

Loki and Mobius are watching Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson in Midnight in Paris pic.twitter.com/0rvQOZqW5n — what loki & mobius watch (@DailyLokius) June 5, 2021

imagine laughing with Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson while filming #Loki pic.twitter.com/ISXH2W4eYU — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) June 2, 2021

Absolutely cannot WAIT for Wednesday. Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson are going to be GOLD. #Loki pic.twitter.com/7BidhUzZSt — The Abingers Podcast (@AbingersPodcast) June 7, 2021

A lot has also been said about Loki’s gender fluidity in recent times. The teaser video of the series appears to have confirmed that the character is in fact gender-fluid in nature. While the character has been depicted as a male, the Norse mythology has often portrayed the character as bisexual and transformed into a woman. Loki is set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on June 9, which falls on Wednesday.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM 'LOKI'

