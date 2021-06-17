Tom Hiddleston On Big Reveal In Loki Episode 2: 'Quite A Confronting Mirror For Me'

Marvel’s latest series Loki has received a successful welcome so far. The show that premiered its first episode last week, is already considered by many as one of the best MCU series to date. Loki episode 2 came out on Wednesday, June 16, and it had just as many surprises in it as in the first. The fans were in for a treat as the big reveal of female Loki was made.

Tom Hiddleston calls Lady Loki his mirror

The first two episodes of the series saw Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Owen Wilson as Mobius patrol the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, to capture a dangerous Loki variant. The second episode’s final scene held a big reveal as the other variant of Loki turned out to be a female. The first live-action appearance of Lady Loki, played by Sophia Di Martino, was a surprise for most fans.

Just like fans of Loki, Hiddleston revealed that he too was happy with the twist. Speaking in a virtual interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Hiddleston was noted saying that it was fun to have a mirror like that. The actor noted that Loki has a lot of characteristics like being playful, charming, witty and sort of full of grievance, interior pain and isolation, all of which makes for various variants of him. Although tight-lipped about spoilers, the Midnight In Paris actor acknowledged that there is a chance of Loki meeting more than one variant at once in the series.

The Lady Loki in Loki episode 2

The female variant of Loki was first introduced in comic books in 2008. On Wednesday, the character, who made her on-screen debut, became an instant fan favourite with audiences taking to social media to voice their excitement for the character. Meanwhile, some eagle-eyed fans of MCU believe that the identity is fake and the character is in fact Sylvie Lushton, aka the Enchantress of the comics. The English-language credits list of Loki Episode 2 noted Di Martino as The Variant, while other language dubs credited the character as Sylvie, adding fuel to the fan theory.

A look at Loki's reviews and ratings

After the second episode of the Loki series released, positive reviews for the standalone show of The God of Mischief only increased. The show has so far been a fan as well as critics favourite. Currently, the show is rated at 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on the average audience score. Meanwhile, IMDB has given the TV series a 9.1-star rating out of 10 based on user reviews. Loki's episodes are set to release every Wednesday, with the next instalment coming out on June 23.

