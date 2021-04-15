Tom Hiddleston Teases "chaos And Drama With TVA" In Marvel's New 'Loki' Series

Loki is an upcoming Marvel series on Disney+ Hotstar. It has Tom Hiddleston in the lead as he reprises the titular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Now, the actor provided a gist of what to expect from the show.

Loki star Tom Hiddleston hints at chaos and drama in the Marvel series

In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, Tom Hiddleston was asked about Loki’s disappearance during the events of Avengers: Endgame, and the resulting timeline change. He said that series will answer "where, when, and how?" the character landed at the TVA and goes ahead. It will reveal how skilled is Loki at using the Tesseract to get to places. He quoted Hawkeye saying "that doors open on both sides of the stone". He noted that one can open a door into space, anywhere, anytime with the help of the Tesseract.

Tom Hiddleston as Loki gets caught by Time Variance Authority (TVA) who uses him to restore the timelines. He asserted that the TVA is an organization that governs the order of time. It is a pretty big institution. They have a substantial responsibility to make sure that time unfolds according to pre-determined lines. The actor mentioned that there is an institution that represents order and a character that represents chaos. Therein begins the drama, he noted. Loki will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on June 11, 2021.

Loki trailer

Loki shows the God of Mischief stepping out of his big brother, Thor’s shadow. It takes place right after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The character stole the tesseract in the film and then lands in a deserted area, before getting caught by the Time Variance Authority. The first trailer has him making an escape plan, bringing out his knives as he fights some agents, and getting picked up by the Bifrost.

Loki cast includes Owen Wilson as Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer: with Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant in undisclosed roles. They will be making their debut in the MCU. The TVA is an organization that monitors the multiverse and can snip timelines if they are deemed too dangerous to exist. The God of Mischief is said to appear at different times in history and influence major events. Kate Herron has directed all the episodes of the series with Michael Waldron as the writer. Both serve as executive producers on the show.

