'Too Hot To Handle' Cast Is Still Together A Year After The Show Ended?

Too Hot to Handle is an American-British reality television dating game show created by Laura Gibson and Charlie Bennett. The show consisted of eight episodes, all of which were released on April 17, 2020, on the streaming giant Netflix. The Too Hot To Handle cast shot to fame overnight and here is everything you need to know about them and if they are still together or not.

Is the cast of Too Hot to Handle still together?

Francesca and Harry

According to a report by Capital FM, there were two prominent couples who finished the series promising to stay together even after the show ended. The two pairs were Francesca and Harry and Rhonda Paul and Sharron Townsend. Francesca and Harry's relationship was the center of attraction during the entire show as they continued to break rules and decreased the amount of prize money almost every time they were together. Unfortunately, for fans of the couple, they split two months after the series came to an end. Francesca took to her youtube channel and posted a video that had the title, 'Our Break-Up'.

Rhonda Paul and Sharron Townsend

Rhonda Paul and Sharron Townsend were one of the most loved and admired couples on the show whose relationship progressed massively during the filming of the series. Rhonda even introduced her son to Sharron on Facetime and even though they both admitted that their past had been difficult, they decided to give love a new chance. The pair hasn't made any public appearances after the show ended and it is reportedly being said that Rhonda is dating someone new now.

David and Lydia

David Birtwistle and Lydia were seen getting very cozy on the dating show and by the last episode, it seemed like they might actually be interested in starting a relationship. However, that romance doesn’t appear to have translated into the real world. The couple never really got together and left the show as friends.

Nicole O'Brien and Bryce Hirschberg

Nicole O'Brien and Bryce Hirschberg didn't make their relationship official on the show but they always had a spark going on. Following weeks of rumours they were dating, Nicole and Bryce confirmed the speculation by posting photos with one another and revealing how much they miss each other. Although, the couple hasn't made any public appearances after that in real life or on Instagram.

