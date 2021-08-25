'Too Hot To Handle' Season 3 Release Date Out And It's A Lot Sooner Than You Think

Netflix unveiled its release plans for Too Hot To Handle Season 3 and it's sooner than you may think! The streaming giant has reportedly not only updated its release for the show but has also revealed 3 new UK unscripted shows during the Edinburgh TV Festival. Here's everything there is to know about Season 3 of Too Hot To Handle (THTH).

Netflix reveals Too Hot To Handle Season 3 Release Date

According to a report by Deadline, Netflix has dropped the release plans for the American-British reality television dating game show Too Hot to Handle Season 3. The report mentions that the release is slated for next year. However, the streamer announced that the third season of THTH will premiere early next year, which means it could most likely be January or February at the most. Along with these plans, the OTT platform has also promised three more unscripted UK shows, at the Edinburgh TV Festival, namely Snowflake Mountain, Dance Monsters, and Dated and Related.

More about Too Hot To Handle

Too Hot To Handle is a reality series that revolves around a group of adults who primarily "engage in meaningless flings and are unable to form long-lasting relationships." The contestants are placed together in a house for four weeks, where they go through various workshops, all while being forbidden from "any kissing, sexual contact or self-gratification."

The idea behind the show is allegedly to help create genuine connections between the participants rather than superficial relationships. The contestants play for a $100,000 grand prize however, the amount gets reduced any time a rule is broken. Each season starts with 10 new contestants, although later new additions occasionally join.

In addition, contestants who are unable to form 'meaningful connections' in the house or commit to the pre-determined process are sometimes evicted. The show, instead of using a human as its host, used a virtual assistant named Lana. American comedian Desiree Burch provided voice-over narration, making snarky and comedic remarks towards the contestants.

Netflix's official description for Too Hot To Handle reads:

Your next reality dating obsession has arrived. Too Hot To Handle puts to the test whether these hot singletons can find emotional connection without sex.

(IMAGE - TOO HOT TO HANDLE INSTA)