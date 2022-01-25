Top 10 Hard-hitting Web Stories To Binge-watch From Home On 73rd Republic Day

As India marks 73 years of becoming a sovereign and independent nation on Wednesday, the COVID-19 pandemic has once again confined people to a subdued celebration. This Republic Day, as you celebrate the national holiday at the comforts of your home, we've curated a list of top 10 web series you may binge-watch with your family and friends that is sure to arouse the patriotic feeling in you.

Republic Day: Top 10 patriotic web series to binge-watch

The Family Man Season 1 and 2

This Amazon Original series is one of the most-talked-about web series of 2019 and 2021. It features Manoj Bajpayee as Shrikant Tiwari, who is a middle-class man secretly working as a senior officer in the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASK). He does everything in his strength and might to save his country.

Special Ops Season 1

Kay Kay Menon starrer Special Ops Season 1 revolves around Himmat Singh, who is a RAW agent investigating the prime suspects of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. The series also shows Vinay Pathak in the role of the able cop who is determined to help Himmat at any cost. The highly acclaimed series is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bhaukaal Season 1 and 2

The MX Player Original series is inspired by true events and is set in Muzaffarnagar in 2003, which was then better known as the crime capital of India. It focuses on the tale of how one courageous officer, played by Mohit Raina, goes on a clean-up drive to punish criminals, battles local influential personalities, and works on re-establishing the faith of the common man in law.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11

The Amazon Prime Original series stars Mohit Raina and Konkana Sen Sharma in the lead role. This is the first web series to show the reality of what doctors faced during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Grahan

Yet another hard-hitting web series streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, Grahan will definitely leave a person teary-eyed. It is based on the Sikh Riots of 1984, and it follows the journey of Inspector Amrita Singh played by Zoya Hussain, who has been assigned to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in order to investigate and reopen the 1984 Sikh Riots in Bokaro, Jharkhand. She gradually discovers the main accused is her own father, Gursevak Singh, a Sikh himself.

Regiment Diaries

The web series is a tale of the Indian Army. It shows the soldiers sharing their stories, often inspiring their viewers and bringing tears to their eyes. It makes the citizens realize the level of sacrifice that goes into protecting the nation so that they can leave their life peacefully. The series is streaming on Netflix.

The Test Case

One of the very few web shows that has a female protagonist essaying an army officer. Nimrat Kaur is seen as the only woman in a group of Indian Army officers training to join the Special forces. She is also the first woman to be undertaking the course making her a 'test case' for inducting women into combat-oriented roles in the Indian Army. The series is available on ALT Balaji.

21 Sarfarosh- Saragarhi 1897

The Indian historical drama stars Mohit Raina, Prakhar Shukla, and Mukul Dev in the lead roles. It is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, which was fought between Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army and Pashtun Orakzai tribesmen. The series is available on Discovery Jeet.

The Forgotten Army- Azaadi Ke Liye

The series is based on true events of men and women in the Indian National Army (INA) which was led by Subhas Chandra Bose. The INA, which was born out of Indian soldiers who defected to the Empire of Japan during WWII, had the first women's infantry regiment since the Russian units of 1917-1918. The series shows the soldiers, including both men and women, fighting against all odds to gain India its independence. However, their struggle and story somehow are lost and they became 'the forgotten army'.

Code M

Jennifer Winget in the ALT Balaji and Zee5 web series is seen as an Army lawyer, Monica Mehra, who gets roped in to solve the death of an army officer and two militants suspects, killed in an encounter. The case that looks like an open and shut case has many dark and disturbing secrets that are yet to be unfolded.

Image: Instagram/@jenniferwinget1/@sunsunnykhez