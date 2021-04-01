Top 5 Explosive Celebrity Interviews Similar To Oprah's Interview with Meghan Markle

Over the years, there have been several instances when celebrities have got candid on chat shows about their hardships and how they dealt with them by making some jaw-dropping revelations. One such instance in recent times was the explosive Oprah interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they spilt the beans on what goes behind the honorary doors of the Royal family. However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview on Oprah Winfrey's talk show is not the only instance that left the masses staggered. Here are five such moments from celebrity interviews that left fans in a state of disarray:

Michael Jackson clearing the air surrounding his controversies

(Image Credit: Stills from the Oprah Winfrey show)

After a hiatus of around 14 years from interviews, late legend Michael Jackson came forward for an interview with Oprah Winfrey to clarify the reason behind his noticeably and gradually lightening skin. In the Oprah interview, he revealed that it was not because of any cosmetic and elective skin bleaching, but it was a result of a genetic skin disease called Vitiligo. Jackson also went on to reveal the reason why he struck friendships with kids and hosted them at his home with an amusement park and said that it was due to his own lost childhood.

Ben Affleck’s intimacy with a Canadian-French journalist whilst a 2004 interview

During the promotions of his 2004 film Jersey Girl, American actor Ben Affleck was interviewed by a French-Canadian journalist, named Anne-Marie Losique. During the interview, the host sat in the actor's lap and it took a wrong turn as Affleck started making inappropriate comments about her. The video had not so long ago resurfaced during the '#MeToo' movement with fans questioning the 48-year-old's behaviour towards women.

Watch the video :

Mackenzie Phillips spills the beans on her relationship with her father to Oprah

(Image Credit: Stills from the Oprah Winfrey show)

Viewers of The Oprah Winfrey Show were taken by shock with what had happened when former One Day at a Time star Mackenize Phillips appeared on the daytime show back in 2009. During her interview with Oprah, Phillips made a horrifying revelation about her father. The American actor-singer revealed how she discovered that John Phillips was raping her after she woke up from a substance-induced blackout.

When Lance Armstrong admitted using performance-enhancing drugs

(Image Credit: Stills from the Oprah Winfrey show)

Former professional road racing cyclist Lance Armstrong was once regarded the king of the Tour de France, an arduous weeks-long bicycle race, which he had won an astonishing seven consecutive times. Back in January 2013 on Oprah’s Next Chapter, Armstrong was asked whether he took banned substances amidst rumours about the same. To everyone's shock, he agreed and mentioned spending the rest of his life trying to apologize to people and earn back their trust.

Priyanka Chopra reveals how she became aware of Islam

(Image Credit: Stills from the Oprah Winfrey show)

Priyanka Chopra was one of the latest celebrities to have been interview by Oprah Winfrey on her show. During her interaction with the host, PeeCee mentioned her understanding of different religions. She told Oprah: "With the swirling number of religions that we have, that live within the country as well, I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family and I was aware of that". The White Tiger actor's comment drew a lot of flak from netizens on social media as it did not go down well with a lot of them.

