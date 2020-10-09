Intriguing Real Life Facts Behind The New Series 'The Right Stuff'

The Right Stuff has grabbed attention as it is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. The documentary series features the realities of one of the first-ever missions of NASA. When it was six months old in 1959, the organization chose a team for its project that could change the scope of space. Launching on October 9, 2020, the series will showcase the real events displaying America’s ambitious journey into space and how they came up with a program which created a competition between ambitious astronauts and their loved ones for money, stardom, and immortality. Here are some of the real facts behind The Right Stuff:

Real facts behind The Right Stuff

It is an adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s bestselling book The Right Stuff

The Right Stuff is an official adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s bestselling book of the same name. The novel captured real events of the pilots involved in NASA mission Project Mercury Mission. The author had interviewed test pilots, the astronauts, and their wives to reveal the story and challenges that the mission posed.

Source: PR Handouts

The Right Stuff is also a TV adaptation of a 1983 flick

Besides Tom Wolfe’s bestselling book The Right Stuff, this documentary series is also a TV adaptation of a 1983 flick of the same name. The Philip Kauffman- directorial gives a glimpse into the early days of the US Space Program. It also tells the story of America’s first astronauts, the Mercury 7.

The Right Stuff is about NASA’s Project Mercury Mission

The NASA mission Project Mercury was the organization program that launched the first Americans into space. They chose seven astronauts for the NASA mission and were known as Mercury 7. Their names were Alan Shepard, Scott Carpenter, Gordon Cooper, John Glenn, Gus Grissom, Wally Schirra, and Deke Slayton.

Source: PR Handouts

Alan Shepard was the first American to enter space in 1961

Alan Shepard emerged as the first American to enter space in 1961. Jake McDorman will essay his character in The Right Stuff. Shepard named his spacecraft Freedom 7. Their fifteen-minute flight went into space and came down. Moreover, ten years later, Alan Shepard also went to the Moon as the commander of Apollo 14.

The Mercury 7 flew separate space crafts

After Alan Shepard, Gus Grissom was the second astronaut to fly in NASA mission project, Mercury. John Glenn was the third one and the first American to orbit Earth in his spacecraft Friendship 7. Later on, Scott Carpenter boarded the Aurora 7, followed by Wally Schirra, who took up the mission on Sigma 7. Gordon Cooper flew on the last Project Mercury Mission and spent 34 hours circling Earth in his capsule Faith 7. While Deke Slayton was also a part of the Project Mercury Mission, he had to fly on a separate mission in 1975 due to his poor health.

Source: PR Handouts

Test flights to make Project Mercury mission safer

Various test flights also took place for a safer NASA mission. A rhesus monkey named Sam and two chimpanzees named Ham and Enos travelled in Mercury capsules before Mercury 7 Mission. NASA had developed those flights to ensure the coverage of all safety measures for launching a man into space for Project Mercury. It was the first lesson in learning how to enable orbiting the universe and flying a spacecraft.

