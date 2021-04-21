Top Anime Series And Shows To Binge-watch On Netflix

Netflix is amping up its content in the anime genre. Several titles are available internationally for audiences all across the globe. Anime is a 2D animation cartoon from Japan, that has been enjoying popularity all over the world. Most anime is dubbed in the English language for foreign audiences. Subtitles in various languages are also available for the connoisseurs of anime. Anime is often adapted from the manga. Here's our list to get you up to speed with the top Netflix anime.

1. One Piece

One Piece is one of the longest-running anime. With over 960 anime episodes, One Piece has enjoyed a great reception in Japan and overseas. The story of One Piece follows the story of Monkey D. Fluffy, who eats the Devil Fruit and gains rubber-like physical properties. He sets off on adventures with his team Straw Hat Pirates, to become the Pirate King. There are fourteen movies that can be watched along with anime.

2. Castlevania

Next on the list is Castlevania. Netflix's Castlevania is an anime that is based on the video game series of the same name by Konami. The story of Castlevania follows Trevor Belmont, Alucard and Sypha Belandes who go on a mission to protect the town of Wallachia from Count Dracula and his army. So far, three seasons of the anime have aired. Netflix's Castlevania Season 4 was announced last year in March 2020.

3. Black Clover

Netflix's Black Clover is adapted from a manga of the same name, written by Yuuki Tabata. The story focuses on Asta, an individual who is born without magic in a place where magic is an everyday part of people's lives. Season 4 of Netflix's Black Clover ended a few days ago on March 30, 2021. The message 'an important announcement to follow soon' that followed the final episode of the season has amped up fans' excitement.

4. The Millionaire Detective Balance: Unlimited

Daisuke Kanbe of The Millionaire Detective Balance: Unlimited anime has become a fan favourite character after the series began airing. With just one season aired so far, the anime has garnered a loyal fanbase and positive reviews. The story follows Haru Katou and Daisuke Kanbe as they solve various crimes and also uncover the hidden truth of Daisuke's family.

5. Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan is undoubtedly one of the most acclaimed anime series. The series, which is also adapted from a manga, follows the story of Eren Jaeger, his friend Armin and Mikasa who join the Scout Regiment to fight against the Titans - the gigantic humanoid beings that devour humans without any reason. With a sensational end to season 4 part one, just a few days ago, fans are still reeling in the after-effects of the last episode. The second part of season 4 is expected to release in early 2022. To those who haven't begun yet, now is your chance to catch up on Attack on Titan.

6. Bungou Stray Dogs

Bungou Strays Dogs is a fantasy action anime. Each character in the series is named after a Japanese poet. The anime mainly focuses on Atsushi Nakajima, a weretiger and his life as a member of the Armed Detective Agency as they battle the Port Mafia and also solve mysteries. The series also has several light novels to its credit. A live-action movie was announced in 2020. Three seasons and one spinoff movie of the anime have aired so far. With a thrilling, and open-ended ending of Season three, fans are eagerly waiting for Season four of the anime.

7. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a supernatural action anime, that tells the story of Tanjiro Kamado and his journey to becoming a demon slayer after his family is slaughtered by demons and his young sister turns into a demon. Season one of the anime contains 26 episodes. A sequel movie titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train that followed the events of season one was also released last year in October 2020. It went on to become of the highest-grossing anime movies of all time.

In addition to these titles, there are hundreds of more popular and best Netflix anime series, like Fruits Basket, Naruto, Tokyo Ghoul, Fairy Tail, Free! Fullmetal Alchemist, Haikyuu!!, etc. You can take your pick from a range of genres from romance to mystery, from comedy to fantasy. Weekend Binge Options? Consider them sorted!