Top Controversial Hollywood Movies That Made It To Streaming Platforms

Every once in a while there comes a film that is marked as controversial by critics and the audience. Some films become controversial due to its depiction of violence while many are considered bold for tackling unconventional subjects. Here are some controversial films that made it to streaming platforms:

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?

Controversial movies that made to streaming platforms

The Silence of the Lambs

The Silence of the Lambs is a 1991 psychological horror film. It is known for its gruesome scenes, spine chilling plot, and gore scenes. The film features Sir Philip Anthony Hopkins in the role of Dr Hannibal Lecter, a cannibalistic serial killer and a former psychiatrist.

It revolves around the character of Clarice Starling, who is set to hunt down Buffalo Bill, another serial killer. The Silence of the Lambs went on to be regarded as one of the best films of all time and won five Academy Awards. It is the first film of the Hannibal film franchise, which consists of four films. It is quite disturbing for some viewers as it depicts acts of cannibalism, as the antagonist of the film is known for skinning his victims. The film is available to stream on Netflix.

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz

The Woman

The Woman is a 2011 American film directed by Lucky McKee. It is a horror film and a sequel to the 2009 film Offspring. The film features Pollyanna McIntosh, Angela Bettis, Sean Bridgers, Lauren Ashley Carter, Carlee Baker, and Alexa Marcigliano in crucial roles. It is known for its gory scenes.

The film received positive reviews from the critics, however, it is considered as one of the controversial films of all time. In 2019, McIntosh directed a sequel to this film titled Darlin'. Darling is the name of the youngest daughter in a family that captures, the Woman, who is the last survivor of an uncivilised cannibalistic tribe. The film depicts rape and torture and became notorious due to its graphic approach. The Woman is available on Amazon Prime.

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post

A Clockwork Orange

A Clockwork Orange is a 1971 dystopian crime film. It is widely considered by critics to be one of the best films of all time. It is directed by Stanley Kubrick and is based on the novel of the same name. The film is known for its violent elements and has been deemed as “ultra-violent” by many critics. The film features extremely graphic content and it revolves around a gang's crime spree. Due to this, it is considered as one of the most controversial films of all time. A Clockwork Orange features Malcolm McDowell as Alex DeLarge, Patrick Magee as Mr Frank Alexander, and Michael Bates as Chief Guard Barnes, among others. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

The Exorcist

The Exorcist is widely regarded as one of the most iconic horror movies of all time. It is the highest-grossing R-rated film. The movie is known for its jump scare and was, during the time of its release, considered a controversial film due to the graphic content. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Eyes Wide Shut

Eyes Wide Shut was director Stanley Kubrick's last film. It features Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in the lead roles. It is an erotic thriller film that generated significant controversy due to various censorship issues. It is available to stream on Netflix.

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.