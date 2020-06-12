'Total Bellas' Has Been Officially Renewed For Season 6, Likely To Air In Fall

The hit show on E! Total Bellas has been one of the most talked-about and loved shows on the channel. The twins have been part of the docuseries for a long time with the current season 5 ending on a joyful note. According to a news portal, E! has renewed the next season of Total Bellas meaning fans will be treated to Season 6 to know more about the twins' lives.

Total Bellas has been officially renewed for Season 6

The entire Season 5 of Total Bellas revolved around the various aspects of Nikki Bella and Brie Bella's lives. Season 5 of Total Bellas highlighted several key moments and milestones in the lives of the Bella twins and hence viewers are excited to watch what follows next in their lives. The engagement ceremony of Nikki Bella and Artem was something that was loved during the whole run of season 5 of Total Bellas. The couple held an amazing French engagement ceremony and fans adored the whole event.

Soon, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella find out that they are both pregnant and are due within weeks of each other's date. Thus, the renewal of Season 6 of Total Bellas will see a lot of new developments in this area specifically, according to a news portal. The news portal also claimed that Season 6 of Total Bellas will most likely premiere later in fall. The viewership for Total Bellas has spiked significantly over the last two years with Season 5 being the highest viewed season so far, according to a news portal.

Season 6 is expected to focus on the expansion of the family of the Bella twins. Nikki will most likely be delighted to enter into motherhood and thus the episodes will revolve around her newfound joy. Brie, however, will also be happy now that she will get to be the mother of two beautiful children. Speaking to an entertainment portal, Brie Bella mentioned that she is excited to see the love they get from fans. She also added that the two sisters will work hard and thus help to inspire many people to achieve their dreams.

