'Trailer Park Boys Christmas' Episodes That One Can Watch This Festive Season

As Christmas 2020 is only a few days away, netizens have been busy looking out for special Christmas shows and films to add to their watchlist as they spend some quality time with their loved ones to enjoy the holiday season. Lots of shows have Christmas episodes, but for all the ardent fans of the Canadian mockumentary television series Trailer Park Boys, here's a list of the Trailer Park Boys Christmas episodes which one can watch this holiday season to revisit their favourite show from back in the days. Read on to see a list of the best Christmas episodes of Trailer Park Boys.

Most of the Trailer Park Boys season saw a Christmas episode, except the for the season 4 episode nine, where there was a Christmas episode. The episode was directed by Mike Clattenburg and was titled as Dear Santa Claus: Go **** Yourself. The episode is a flashback to Christmas, 1997. As shown in the episode, Julian gives Ricky the car he'll have for years. Later, Julian, Ricky and some crowbars go Christmas shopping. Apart from that, the origin of Lahey and Randy's relationship is also revealed in the show.

After the release of Trailer Park Boys season 4, the makers went on to release The Trailer Park Boys Christmas Special which is a prequel to the hit TV series. The film garnered heaps of praise from fans and viewers for its acting skills and storyline. The movie starred John Paul Tremblay, Robb Wells, and John Dunsworth in lead roles. One can watch The Trailer Park Boys Christmas Special on Netflix.

Also read | SpongeBob Christmas Episodes: See List Of Best Christmas Episodes From This Show

Also read | 'Friends' Christmas Episodes: Here's A Complete List To Binge-watch Right Now

About the much-acclaimed series

Trailer Park Boys is a Canadian mockumentary TV series created by Mike Clattenburg. The much-acclaimed series is a continuation of Clattenburg's 1999 movie of the same name, the show goes on to explore the misadventures of a group of trailer park residents, some of whom are ex-convicts, staying in the fictional Sunnyvale Trailer Park in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

The series starred John Paul Tremblay, Robb Wells, and Mike Smith in lead roles. The series also went on to garner heaps of praise and several accolades for their acting skills and storyline.

Also read | Ariana Grande Gets Engaged To Beau Dalton Gomez; Flaunts Her Diamond Ring

Also read | Where Was 'Billy Elliot' Filmed? Check Out The Filming Locations Of This Dance Drama Movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.