'Trese' Release Date: Makers Drop First Five Minutes Of The Anime Ahead Of Its Release

Trese makers have dropped the first five minutes of the highly anticipated Anime series before its official release on June 11, 2021. As a part of Netflix's Geeked Week, the OTT giant has shared a sneak peek of the animated horror show with fans. It is an adaptation of the Filipino comic series of the same name.

The preview starts off with a setting in the busy city of Manila. A train rushing at a high speed breaks down in an eerie and quiet neighbourhood, forcing its passengers to get down and walk towards the nearest station. A group of three girls gets off and finds a strange person standing in the distance. Suddenly, two more shadows appear out of nowhere singing Hush Hush and scaring the group of girls. A group of zombies then start creeping up on the railway tracks and attack the girls.

On the other hand, Alexandra Trese introduces the story of Manila. Later, the main character is seen inspecting a supernatural crime that involving the death of the White Lady of Balete Drive, which was only an urban legend that existed in the 50s. See the new post here.

The clip received a positive response from fans. They said that they were more excited to watch the series. "It's here", wrote one fan. Another was intrigued to watch the anime writing, "Ok this looks kinda good." "I can't wait to watch Trese", wrote another fan. The video was retweeted more than 593 times on the microblogging site.

Apart from this, the Trese cast announced that they would be discussing some details of the movie after its release. The session is titled Trese After Dark. The makers of the series would be in conversation with Atom Araullo. In the session, they would reveal more details about the entire series and their experience of making the show.

Trese release date was announced on May 21, 2021, when the trailer was first dropped. It gave a look into the horror film and also introduced the lineup of the star cast that would be involved. Trese cast includes Nicole Scherzinger, Shay Mitchell, Darren Criss, Lou Diamond Phillips, Jon Jon Briones, Manny Jacinto, Dante Basco and more. The Filipino Trese cast featured Simon Dela Cruz, Apollo Abraham, Niica Rojo, Steffi Graf Bontogon-Mola, Liza Soberano and RJ Celdran among others.

