'Trese' Review: Netizens Impressed With Netflix's New Supernatural Anime Series

Trese is the latest Netflix original supernatural anime-influenced series. It is based on the award-winning Filipino comic series of the same name by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo. The story is set in Manila, where dark supernatural forces invade the criminal underworld. It is up to Alexandra Trese to keep the peace, however, she is unaware of a brewing storm. Trese's release date was June 11, 2021.

The first season of the Trese anime series consists of six episodes with each one having a run time of around 25 to 33 minutes. As the show arrived on Netflix, it has received mostly positive responses from the viewers. Check out a few reactions to the series.

Y'all I just finished watching Trese on Netflix and honestly I really enjoyed it. If you're a fan of Supernatural, you will definitely enjoy this anime. I also really liked the Filipino folklore aspect of it. Overall, I give it a 7/10. Review coming soon on my YouTube channel! pic.twitter.com/e6ppimlZvj — ❤️‍🔥 Sweet Tea ❤️‍🔥 (@SweetTea162) June 13, 2021

We just binged watched #TreseOnNetflix quick take it’s a good concept but such a bad execution and this coming from a #Filipino who was clearly excited #trese #TreseNetflix #reviews #TVShow — Hungry Nerdy Fam (@HungryNerdyFam) June 14, 2021

Over all I'm really happy with the series and hope that Netflix gets more animated shows from Filipino creatives. Can't wait for Season 2!!! — Maoi Arroyo (@MaoiArroyo) June 12, 2021

So the new anime Trese is everything I’d want in a show depicting the Filipino supernatural entities. Growing up my great grandmother and grandma would tell me stories of the White Lady, Aswang, etc. so seeing it depicted in a show is *french kiss* pic.twitter.com/Wi2nBozDjJ — Glock Marten (@gnarly_gnarwhal) June 13, 2021

The Good: The world building, mystery, and mythical creatures



The bad: Pacing and not enough episodes to tie the story together, and Liza's voice acting (it lacked but there's room for improvement) — one in a million ☾⁷ (@sunsetsandjin) June 12, 2021

i finished trese!!!! it was really good!!!!!!!!!



would highly recommend, honestly i dont have too clear of thoughts rn to properly review it or anything, but i highly recommend for anyone to check it out! — クロイ 🐱 (@kuroi_ririn) June 11, 2021

trese mini review: did an amazing job showcasing the philippine folklore. the animation is almost as great as the japanese ones. I’m amazed on how realistic some scenes are it’s 10/10, the only downside is it’s pacing - a bit sloppy but overall it’s must watch show #TabiTabiPo — M 〄 #RenewTheOA (@GODGATHElST) June 11, 2021

i think the good and bad reviews from trese is valid (except for that one review who complains about it being "political") i enjoyed it thooooo — ️️ ️️️️️️️️️ ️ (@sapphicreels) June 13, 2021

- there are some plots that made me wonder how it happened like the last 2 eps

- Rate: 8/10

- Would I watch again? Sure. Maybe in pure Japanese dub this time 😂 — Selene🌙 op busy. 🇬🇷 (@mellifluuss) June 12, 2021

Netflix's Trese voice cast has Liza Soberano as the lead character in the Filipino language, with Shay Mitchell and Ryoko Shiraishi in English and Japanese, respectively. The series is directed by Jay Oliva, Tim Divar, David Hartman, and Mel Zwyer. The story is penned by Zig Marasigan, Mihk Vergara, and Tanya Yuson. As the debut season has received much acclaim, there is a possibility of it having a new season. However, no official confirmation on the same is made yet.

