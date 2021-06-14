Last Updated:

'Trese' Review: Netizens Impressed With Netflix's New Supernatural Anime Series

Trese review is mostly positive with the audiences appreciating the supernatural show on Netflix. Check out some reactions and other details about the series.

Trese is the latest Netflix original supernatural anime-influenced series. It is based on the award-winning Filipino comic series of the same name by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo. The story is set in Manila, where dark supernatural forces invade the criminal underworld. It is up to Alexandra Trese to keep the peace, however, she is unaware of a brewing storm. Trese's release date was June 11, 2021. 

Netflix's Trese reviews

The first season of the Trese anime series consists of six episodes with each one having a run time of around 25 to 33 minutes. As the show arrived on Netflix, it has received mostly positive responses from the viewers. Check out a few reactions to the series. 

 

Netflix's Trese voice cast has Liza Soberano as the lead character in the Filipino language, with Shay Mitchell and Ryoko Shiraishi in English and Japanese, respectively. The series is directed by Jay Oliva, Tim Divar, David Hartman, and Mel Zwyer. The story is penned by Zig Marasigan, Mihk Vergara, and Tanya Yuson. As the debut season has received much acclaim, there is a possibility of it having a new season. However, no official confirmation on the same is made yet.

