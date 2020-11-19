Trial 4: Who Killed John Mulligan? See Details About John Mulligan's Death

Netflix recently released its docuseries Trial 4 for the subscribers. It is being received well by the viewers across the world. Trial 4 on Netflix review have also been mostly positive. A 52-year-old Boston detective, John Mulligan, was brutally murdered while working one night in 1993. After his death, police arrested 19-year-old Sean Ellis for the homicide and alleged that Sean Ellis and his friend Terry Patterson were behind his death. The eight-part docuseries on Netflix shows how the evidence in the case has been dubious and shows the police corruption and systemic racism around the case. Ever since the release of Trial 4, a lot of people have been thinking about who killed John Mulligan. For all the people who are wondering who killed John Mulligan, here is everything you need to know about it.

Who killed John Mulligan?

According to a report by Pop Sugar, John Mulligan parked outside of a Walgreens while he was working on a paid detail in Roslindale. Someone then took his service weapon, a 9mm Glock, and killed him by shooting in the face five times with a .25 calibre pistol. Sean Ellis was getting diapers at Walgreens for his cousin at this time. He hitched a ride from Patterson.

Later on, detectives found the missing weapons near Sean Ellis’ house. They were investigating the murders of his two cousins, Celine Kirk and Tracy Brown. A witness named Rosa Sanchez said that she saw Ellis crouching next to John Mulligan’s vehicle the night of the murder. However, people have been doubting over her statement because she had a personal relationship with one of the investigators. She had also previously identified someone other than Sean Ellis as the suspect.

Sean Ellis has been through three trials with the first two being mistrials. He was convicted in the third trial but his conviction was overturned in 2015. A judge found out that in the investigation of John Mulligan’s death, corrupt detectives were heavily involved thus making it difficult for Ellis to have a fair trial. At that point, Sean Ellis had already served 22 years in prison. In 2018, Sean Ellis was cleared of all serious charges.

It is still uncertain to know who killed John Mulligan. One thing is for sure in John Mulligan’s death that there is a lot more to this than how the police have presented it. John Mulligan also had a history of being a hypervigilant cop and had many civilian complaints lodged against him. It was also sensed that Mulligan had many potential criminal enemies.

Image Credits: Still from Trial 4 trailer.

