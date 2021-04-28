'Trollhunters: Rise Of The Titans' Teaser And Release Date Out; WATCH

While Netflix has brought a number of animation ventures for its audience in the recent past, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans by Guillermo Del Toro has been among the most anticipated ones. Fans have been eagerly waiting to get updates about its release since quite a while. Quite recently, Netflix has released a small teaser of the film, which has shared a glimpse of what to expect in its plot. Following her some of the highly awaited updates about its release, along with other interesting details about this animated movie.

Netflix shares Guillermo Del Toro’s Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans teaser

This film is all set to carry forward the plot of Tales of Arcadia trilogy. It focuses on the town of Arcadia, which becomes a ground for several alien creatures including trolls, wizards and other aliens to battle each other. It has been revealed in the trailer that the Trollhunters: Rise Of The Titans release date on Netflix is July 21. While the teaser is less than 30 seconds short, it has given a peek at its characters and the forming of an alliance that is ready to take on its enemy.

While the previous instalments of Trollhunters trilogy have been brought to the audience in the form of series, this venture is the first to be a feature film. A voice-over in the teaser talks about a war that is on the verge of breaking, calling it a war between “mankind and magic”. Various characters from this series will be seen coming together to fight the Arcane Order to take over the control of magic in Arcadia. While the base theme of this film has been revealed, the makers have made sure to keep its larger plot behind the curtains.

The film has a long list of cast members who have lent their voices to various characters. Some of them include Emile Hirsch, Lexi Medrano, Charlie Saxton, Kelsey Grammer, Alfred Molina, Steven Yeun, Nick Frost, Colin O’Donoghue, Diego Luna, Tatiana Maslany, Cole Sand, Nick Offerman, Fred Tatasciore and many others. The trailer of this film is expected to be released soon.