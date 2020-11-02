'Tucker Carlson Tonight' Host's Impressive Net-worth And Details About Personal Life

Tucker Carlson Tonight’s host is currently the most-watched man in the country. The Fox News host, Tucker Carlson is an author and columnist who has hosted the talk show since the year 2016. Here are details about Tucker Carlson’s family and net worth. Read on to know.

Tucker Carlson’s family

Who are Tucker Carlson's parents?

According to businessinsider.com, Tucker Carlson was born in San Francisco into a wealthy family. Tucker’s father, Richard Warner Carlson had forged his career in journalism and later in politics. While, his mother, Lisa McNear was an artist. Tucker Carlson’s parents split up when he was six years old. His mother left the family to pursue a lifestyle in France. The report stated that until her death, Carlson and his brother, Buckley, had little contact with her.

Also Read: 'The Family Man' To 'Asur', Here're Web Series Sequels Fans Eagerly Await

Who is Tucker Carlson wife?

According to the same report, Tucker Carlson was sent to a prestigious boarding school in Rhode Island at the age of 14. At that time, the Fox News anchor was known for his beach boy looks and his ability to dominate the room at the after-dinner debating society. It was during his time at the boarding that Carlson met his future wife Susie Andrews, the daughter of the headmaster, Reverend George Andrews. The duo got married in the year 1991 in the chapel at their old high school. According to the New York Times, the Tucker Carlson Tonight’s host and his wife have four children.

Also Read: Filthy Rich Cast: Take A Look At The Actors And Their Roles In The Web Series

Tucker Carlson’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Fox News Anchor has a net worth of around $30 million. The report stated that Tucker earned most of his net worth through his work as a television pundit and as a published author and columnist. Tucker is known for his sometimes-idiosyncratic conservative views and his trademark bow-tie, as reported.

Also Read: Grand Army: Will There Be A Season 2 Of The Web Series On Netflix?

According to the report, Tucker took over the slot that Bill O’Reilly left vacant in the year 2017 after he was fired from Fox News. After which Tucker signed a $10 million book deal. The show hosted by him is consistently the highest-rated cable news program in its time slot. The report stated that Tucker has more viewers than his counterparts combined, with an average viewership of 3.4 million.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also Read: Aamir Ali's First Look From ZEE5 Original Web Series Naxalbari Out On His Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.