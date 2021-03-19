TV Shows On OTT: List Of Shows That Released Their Second Seasons On Streaming Platforms

With the pandemic occurring and the lockdown enforced last year, a lot of audiences switched to OTT platforms to get their daily dose of entertainment. Although television shows still have a very wide reach in our country, it is the OTT platforms that have been gaining popularity for their vast range of content and easy availability and because of the same reason, quite a few television shows decided to stream their second seasons on OTT, rather than on primetime television. Here is a list of TV shows on OTT, whose second season can be streamed online.

TV shows on OTT

Jamai 2.0

Jamai Raja was a popular television show that aired on Zee TV from 2014 to 2017 and had garnered a loyal fan following over the years. The actors of the original serial, Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma, and Achint Kaur reprised their roles in the second season of the show, which currently streams on Zee 5 and ALTBalaji. Nia and Ravi's web-series Jamai 2.0 released on February 26 and has been garnering positive reviews from fans and critics alike. IMBD gave the series a rating of 7.3 stars as many favourable reviews started pouring in for the series. The romantic thriller also stars Vin Rana, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Priya Banerjee in pivotal roles.

Qubool Hai 2.0

Qubool Hai starring Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti was one of the most popular shows on ZeeTV. The series focused on the Muslim community and initially aimed to dispel stereotypes regarding Islam, and had been credited for pioneering Muslim-oriented programming in Indian television. Qubool Hai 2.0 released on Zee 5 on March 12, 2021, and has enchanted the fans of the show with its romantic yet action-packed storyline. Apart from Karan Singh Grover and Subrhi Jyoti, Qubool Hai 2.0 will also star Mandira Bedi, Arif Zakaria, Kavita Ghai, and Gulfam Khan. The plot of the film revolves around the love story of Karan Singh Grover, who plays an Indian spy in the series, and Surbhi Jyoti, who portrays a Pakistani girl.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is a romantic thriller television series. The new season of the series titled Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Naya Safar started streaming exclusively on Voot Select on 15 March 2021 and stars Helly Shah, Rrahul Sudhir, and Vishal Vashishtha, reprising their characters from the original show. The original serial aired on Colors TV from July 2020 and concluded in March 2021, and garnered a huge fan base in a short span of time. The sequel is currently streaming on Voot and focuses on a physiotherapist named Riddhima, portrayed by Helly Shah.

Image Credits: Surbhi Jyoti and Nia Sharma Official Instagram Accounts