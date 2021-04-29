TVF Aspirants Review: Netizens Hail The Web Series As 'real, Emotional & Inspiring'

Aspirants is an Indian web show that premiered on the TVF channel and YouTube on April 7, 2021. Helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the show features Naveen Kasturia, Shivakanth Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja amongst others in pivotal roles. Ever since the show’s release, the plot of the film has left viewers glued to their screen. TVF Aspirants revolves around the life of three friends namely, Abhilash, SK, and Guri. The show aptly captures all the drama behind the making of UPSC, CSE aspirants in a small town of Delhi. Here, we have curated how netizens have reviewed the show.

TVF Aspirants review on Twitter

Ever since its inception, the show has made Twitteratis go gaga over it. Netizens have been praising how the makers aptly traced down the struggle of middle-class families. While one user wrote, “One of the hardest things in life is to accept failure and yet make an attempt the next time with even more preparation and positive thoughts Learn from your mistakes Analyze what went wrong and start your preparation with a new spirit. You are surely going to succeed. #Aspirants”.

Another said, “Every episode of #Aspirants are amazing but one character that stays with me is Sandeep Bhaiya. 4th episode turned him into a star of the show. Sunny Hinduja’s act is the highlight of the entire series.. “ Baap ki roti chin k coaching nai kar sakta” well done @TheViralFever”. Here’ taking a quick glance at how netizens have reviewed the show:

I don't know about anything else,but if Sandeep bhaiya doesn't clear UPSC my heart will break into pieces #Aspirants pic.twitter.com/yVvBocBW2o — ð’ð‡ð‘ð„ð˜ð€âœ¨ (@jaanekyabaathai) April 28, 2021

Abhilash's story is Just a story

But

Sandeep bhaiya's story is truth of thousands of aspirants#Aspirants #tvfaspirants pic.twitter.com/gJC80MBfQ5 — Nishant Ahlawat (@nishantahlawat7) April 28, 2021

Every episode of #Aspirants are amazing but one character that stays with me is Sandeep Bhaiya. 4th episode turned him into a star of the show. Sunny Hinduja’s act is the highlight of the entire series..

“ Baap ki roti chin k coaching nai kar sakta” well done @TheViralFever — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 28, 2021

One of the hardest things in life is to accept failure and yet make an attempt the next time with even more preparation and positive thoughts Learn from your mistakes Analyze what went wrong and start your preparation with a new spirit. You are surely going to succeed.#Aspirants pic.twitter.com/goCG7eek5k — Sachin Waditke (@imwaditke28) April 28, 2021

I may not show it ,but I really wish

Sandeep Bhaiyaa ka UPSC nikal jaye. #Aspirants pic.twitter.com/rQzp2Ob8Mz — Dibyajyoti Talukdar ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@Divine_light_) April 28, 2021

#Aspirants

Challenge No khans, Kapoor's, can act like him....

Sandeep

All middle class family can feel his pain...

ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ pic.twitter.com/7tCU2J26LP — Shubham Shrivastava (@Shubham00778642) April 28, 2021

Some song stays with you forever. This really made me emotional, thank you #TVFOriginal #Aspirants What a brilliant series ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/2UOSp47vIj — Sidharth Dash (@Sidharth_dash) April 28, 2021

SANDEEP SIR'S golden words hits hard in my heart â¤ï¸. Such a Exceptional piece of work by TvF crue , cast ðŸ––ðŸ™.#Aspirants pic.twitter.com/VOMPBHj7bs — Abhinav Bajpai / NavNan Di Stan ðŸ¤— (@Abhimaniac45) April 28, 2021

Commanding lines from the most iconic web series of 2021 â¤ï¸.Thankyou TvF for this gem ðŸ’Ž.#Aspirants pic.twitter.com/xeWCJwh9Bv — Abhinav Bajpai / NavNan Di Stan ðŸ¤— (@Abhimaniac45) April 28, 2021

TVF Aspirants review on IMDb

On IMDb, the show has garnered a whopping 9.7-star rating out of 10. IMDb users are hailing the show as a ‘masterpiece and gem’. A user said, “I Just Want to thank TVF for Made Such an extraordinary web series. It's really Completely Motivational. Once Again Thank You So Much. TVF.” Another articulated, “Everything about the show is great. The Cinematography, the concept, the Cast, Everything is phenomenal. The only thing I dislike about this series that I have to wait a week for every episode”. Take a quick glance at a few IMDb reviews here:

(Promo Image Source: Still from TV Aspirants)

