Twitter Shares Mixed Reactions As Katie Couric Makes 'Jeopardy' Debut

After Jeopardy host Alex Trebek passed away on November 8, 2020, the show's makers have been on the lookout for a new host. On March 8, 2021, Katie Couric took over as the next Jeopardy guest host. She invited her fans to tune into the show to watch her hours before the telecast. Katie Couric's entry marked as the first woman host of Jeopardy.

Previously, Ken Jennings, the record-holder of longest consecutive wins on Jeopardy, took over for hosting. Executive producer Mike Richards too was a guest host on the show. Katie Couric's first episode as the host was ironically aired on March 8, 2021, marked as International Women's Day. Fans took to their Twitter handles to share their views on Katie Couric as the new Jeopardy host.

Read fans' reactions on Katie Couric's Jeopardy debut here:

Excellent by Katie Couric on her 1st day of #Jeopardy. I look forward to the rest of her time. @katiecouric — Drew Sarver (@MyPinstripes) March 9, 2021

Fans gave mixed reactions to Katie Couric's Jeopardy debut. They showered Katie with compliments like, "outstanding" and "excellent". They were excited to see more of Jeopardy's episodes starring the American Journalist as a host. One fan exclaimed that their "heart exploded" watching Katie on one of America's beloved game shows.

#Jeopardy Katie has to go. I now have diabetes after one show. Is there a vaccine? 3rd grade teachers should be in school (when it’s safe) not hosting #Jeopardy ðŸ¤·‍â™‚ï¸ðŸ˜ — David Spiro (@Vidian1) March 9, 2021

I really wanted the cute guy to win @Jeopardy tonight. @katiecouric was bad. She was like a dorky mom making corny mom jokes. Bring back Mike! #jeopardy — Timmy ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@FrankieMaldoon) March 9, 2021

Nope, Katie Couric open her mouth 10+ years after the fact and tried to come to Denzel Washington and that person put her on my canceled list. What part of Denzel's Washington's career and or personality tells you that he is shy and doesn't speak his mind?#Jeopardy — TheeUnbotheredGemini (@AwkweirdSarcasm) March 9, 2021

Taking a two week hiatus from #jeopardy



No way could I stomach Katie Couric in Alex's role... — SisterSara (@SisterSaraAnn) March 9, 2021

@Jeopardy sorry folks will miss you for two weeks until KC is done! Tried of the elite! #Jeopardy — Chris Howard (@chowardsr) March 9, 2021

Many fans didn't love Katie Couric's debut. They said Katie reminded them of a "third-grade school teacher" or a typical "mom". They teased Couric for hosting on the show and making corny "mom" jokes. Some refused to watch the show until Katie's time as host would be over. Each guest host on Jeopardy would get a tenure of two weeks. Katie Couric's tenure as a host on Jeopardy will end on March 19, 2021.

The List of Jeopardy Host Schedule

Dr Mehmet Oz

The Infamous Dr. Oz will be hosting the game show right after Katie Couric. Dr. Oz has his own show The Dr Oz Show, which focuses on physical and mental health and fitness. Dr Oz is a cardiothoracic surgeon, pseudoscience promoter, professor, journalist and author. According to the Jeopardy host schedule, Dr Oz will be hosting from March 22 to April 2.

Aaron Rodgers

Soon after Dr Mehmet Oz, Aaron Rodgers will be taking over as the next Jeopardy guest host. Aaron Rodgers is a professional American Football player and a quarterback for Green Bay Packers. Rodgers will be hosting the game show from April 5 to April 16. In 2015, Aaron Rodgers had participated and won in the Celebrity Jeopardy Show.

Other celebrities in the list of Jeopardy Host Schedule

CNN host Anderson Cooper, NBC's Savannah Guthrie, Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik, CNN's chief medical correspondent Dr Sanjay Gupta and Bill Whitaker will also be stepping in as guest hosts. The dates for these hosts are yet to be announced. Jeopardy is available to stream on Netflix.