Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Decided To Bring His Popular Character Madea Out Of Retirement

Tyler Perry shared why he decided to bring his iconic character Madea out of retirement after previously announcing that he won't be playing Madea again.

Image: Instagram/@tylerperry/@madea


Back in 2018, Tyler Perry had announced that he will be retiring his iconic character Madea which he had created. However, much to the joy of fans, Perry last year revealed that he will be bringing his character out of retirement for a movie titled A Madea Homecoming. Tyler in a recent interview revealed what led to his decision to bring back Madea. 

Tyler Perry on why he decided to bring Madea out of retirement

In an interview with EW, Tyler Perry shared why he decided to bring his iconic character of Madea out of retirement. Perry explained, "I was looking at the state of the world and how polarized it is… nobody's laughing. Nobody's getting the chance to belly-laugh anymore. And I'm like, what tool do I have in my arsenal that can bring that kind of laughter?" Perry will be getting back into his character for the upcoming movie titled Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming which will be released on February 25, 2022, on Netflix. Apart from Perry, Cora (Tamela Mann), Mr Brown (David Mann), and Aunt Bam (Cassi Davis Patton) are slated to return in the upcoming film.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tyler Perry (@tylerperry)

Tyler shared a video in which he announced the revival of his iconic character Madea. The actor slipped in and out of Madea's voice and revealed that the new movie will be released on streaming giant Netflix. Tyler in the video explained his decision to bring his character back and said that everyone needed a laugh at the moment as the country had been through such tough times. While sharing the video Perry wrote "She's Back" in his caption. 

The character of Madea was created and performed by Tyler Perry himself. In an interview with NPR, Perry revealed that his character of Madea was based on his mother and aunt and he created her to pay homage to them. Madea first appeared in the 2005 movie Diary of a Mad Black Woman and was last seen on screen in the 2019 movie A Madea Family Funeral. Tyler Perry's character apart from appearing on the big screen has also appeared in various plays and the last play Tyler played Madea was Madea's Farewell in 2019. 

Image: Instagram/@tylerperry/@madea

