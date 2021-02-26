'Undekhi 2.0': Dibyendu Bhattacharya's Crime Series All Set To Return For Second Season

Sony LIV's Undekhi released last year in 2020 and gathered a lot of positive responses for its unique storyline and interesting theme. The series revolved around true incidents and depicted the two aspects of the society - the power-drunk influential people who think they can get away with anything and the oppressed who are subjected to years of torture and finally decide to bring themselves to justice. After the amazing response, the makers have finally decided to announce the release of Undekhi 2.0

The release of Undekhi 2.0 announced

Sameer Nair, the CEO of Applause Entertainment took to Instagram to announce the second season of Undekhi. Sameer shared the photo of a dish and wrote in the caption "Delectable pork belly at San: Qui @fourseasons @mumbai with @surya_sharma_09 @rohit.philip.758 @applausesocial #undekhi #season2 #comingsoon". Take a look at the post below.

The fans of Undekhi showered their love on Sameer Nair's post. Even the actor Surya Sharma commented on the post and wrote "Sameer sir I just saw that you’ve announced #undekhi season 2 with a picture of delicious pork belly". To this Sameer Nair replied that it is sinfully appropriate. Take a look at some of the comments below:

Undekhi season 2 release date hasn't been announced yet. The first season was set in West Bengal, where the show begins with a couple of police officers investigating a murder in the jungle of Sunderbans. They inquire the locals to find a mutilated dead body of a cop named Dibakar Sarkar. When a dead body is received, locals inform Dibyendu Bhattacharya about the condition of the dead body. Later on, they also learn the fact that two girls are missing from a nearby tribal village.

Actors like Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surya Sharma, Anchal Singh, and Abhishek Chauhan are a part of the cast of Undekhi. The series is directed by Ashish Shukla and written by popular TV actor Varun Badola, Umesh Padalkar, and Siddharth Sengupta. The cinematography is done by Murzy Pagadiwala. Whereas, the music is composed by Anuj Danait and Shivam Sengupta.

Image Credits: @applausesocial Instgram

