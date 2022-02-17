'Undekhi 2' Trailer: Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Starrer Show Is 'back To Bury Truth'; Watch

Sony LIV's Undekhi was released last year in 2020, garnering a lot of positive responses for its unique storyline and interesting theme. The series revolved around true incidents and depicted the two aspects of the society - the power-drunk influential people who think they can get away with anything and the oppressed who are subjected to years of torture and finally decide to bring themselves to justice. After the amazing response, the makers had decided to announce the release of Undekhi 2.0. Undekhi 2 promises to be a proper action-thriller and its trailer is proof of it.

Taking to the official Twitter handle, Sony LIV dropped a trailer, which is surely hard-hitting and gritty. It tweeted, "They are back to bury the truth! What has been seen cannot be unseen. #UndekhiS2 streaming from 4th March only on #SonyLIV #UndekhiOnSonyLIV".

They are back to bury the truth! What has been seen cannot be unseen. #UndekhiS2 streaming from 4th March only on #SonyLIV#UndekhiOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/0NK8jH0ir2 — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) February 17, 2022

SonyLIV releases official trailer of Undekhi 2

The trailer begins with hard-hitting dialogues, following multiple murders. It also features Suraj Sharma's big-fat Indian wedding during which his father, being played by Harsh Chhaya, shots a dancer. The father-son duo keeps committing crimes just to hide a murder. Season 2 stars Surya Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harsh Chhaya, Shivangi Singh, Ankur Rathee, Vaarun Bhagat, Apeksha Porwal and Anchal Singh. The season finale left the audience wanting to know more details about the film. SonyLIV has announced two new faces in the popular web series. The addition includes Nandish Sandhu and Meiyang Chang.

Nandish Singh Sandhu and Meiyang Chang join the cast of Undekhi 2

Meiyang Chang released a statement that stated that he loves playing characters of differing shades. It’s a need and greed for the actor in him. Telling about his character Abhaya, he said that Abhaya is someone who was once on the side of darkness but must put the past behind and atone for his sins. Nandish Sandhu will play the character of Smarth in Undekhi 2, being produced by Applause Entertainment.

More about Undekhi 2

The series is directed by Ashish Shukla and written by popular TV actor Varun Badola, Umesh Padalkar, and Siddharth Sengupta. The cinematography is done by Murzy Pagadiwala. Whereas, the music is composed by Anuj Danait and Shivam Sengupta.

