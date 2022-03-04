'Undekhi 2' Twitter Review: Here's How Fans Are Reacting To Surya Sharma, Anchal's Show

With the release of Sony Liv’s latest release Undekhi season 2, fans are intrigued by the cast’s stellar performances. The new season tries reconstructing the thriller vibes that made the first season an instant winner but the impact is only middling this time. After watching the new season, it will not take long for the viewers to figure out why the new season is not a clear winner like its predecessor. The 10 episode series is directed by Ashish R Shukla.

The series revolved around true incidents and depicted the two aspects of the society - the power-drunk influential people who think they can get away with anything and the oppressed who are subjected to years of torture and finally decide to bring themselves to justice. The cinematography is done by Murzy Pagadiwala. Whereas, the music is composed by Anuj Danait and Shivam Sengupta. With the release, fans have been reviewing the series while giving their takes on the same.

Undekhi 2 Twitter review

One of the users took to Twitter and wrote, “Everything was just fabulous and mind-blowing.” Another excited user wrote, “One of the best web series is back with its second season and looks amazing.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “ Applause Entertainment’s next Undekhi2 is a must-watch for all.”Another user wrote, “Starts slow but later.. bang on. What a FINALE. The Factory scene was absolutely FIRE.”

One of the best web series is back with its second season and looks amazing.#undekhi2

Starts slow but later.. bang on.

What a FINALE.

The Factory scene was absolutely FIRE🔥



Impressive characters this season - Teji, Lucky the OG, Papaji and stunning character development of Daman. Muskan came out of nowhere.

but RINKU Paji.... Solid.#UndekhiS2 @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/dFkWFBvMlI — vishu ⚕️ (@vishwaskverma) March 4, 2022

@SonyLIV @ApplauseSocial



This is one hell of a webseries.

Keeps glued to the chair and the thrill is worth the time and effort.



This is one hell of a webseries.

Keeps glued to the chair and the thrill is worth the time and effort.

Character,their role and intensity, cinematography,shooting locations, story line and most importantly all of them are 🔥.#UndekhiS2

Before the new season was released online, fans had expressed their immense love for the trailer. The trailer showed some hard-hitting dialogues, following multiple murders. It also featured Suraj Sharma's brother big-fat Indian wedding during which his father, being played by Harsh Chhaya, shot a dancer. The father-son duo keeps committing crimes just to hide a murder. Season 2 stars Surya Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harsh Chhaya, Shivangi Singh, Ankur Rathee, Vaarun Bhagat, Apeksha Porwal, and Anchal Singh. The season finale left the audience wanting to know more details about the film. SonyLIV has announced two new faces in the popular web series. The cast addition includes Nandish Sandhu and Meiyang Chang.

