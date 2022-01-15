Unpaused: Naya Safar is an Amazon Prime Video special that fans have been eagerly awaiting for a while now. The streaming platform released the trailer for the anthology on January 15 and gave viewers a glimpse into what to expect from the upcoming release. The show will shed light on how the global pandemic impacted the world. Unpaused: Naya Safar releases on January 21, 2022, on Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime Video releases trailer of Unpaused: Naya Safar

The trailer of the anthology gave fans a glimpse into how the COVID pandemic changed the way people and the way they think and feel. The anthology will see actors including Saqib Saleem, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Neena Kulkarni, Priyanshu Painyuli and others in pivotal roles. The show is one that gives hope and proves that there is light at the end of the tunnel. It promises to be a show that exudes positivity and love and fans can't wait for its release.

Watch the trailer of Unpaused 2 here

Unpaused: Naya Safar episodes

1. Teen Tigada will be helmed by Ruchir Arun and will star Saqib Saleem, Ashish Verma and Sam Mohan in pivotal roles. According to a media statement, the director said that the goal of the short film is to focus on the 'threshold of human emotions amidst the tribulations of an ongoing pandemic.'

2. The Couple is the second episode and will be directed by Nupur Asthana. It will see Shreya Dhanwanthary and Priyanshu Painyuli in lead roles. The episode will be about how people's jobs were infected during the pandemic and some were laid off from work. The episode will focus on 'emotional upheaval and complexities' that came with professional setbacks during the pandemic and how they impacted personal relationships.

3. Gond Ke Laddu will see Neena Kulkarni, Darshana Rajendran and Lakshvir Singh Saran in lead roles and will be directed by Shikha Makan. This heartwarming episode is all about how the pandemic did not allow us to meet our loved ones who live far away. Makan said, "The idea of Gond Ke Laddu was to showcase the spectrum of human bonds, but with a twist."

4. Helmed by Ayappa KM, War Room will star Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rasika Agashe, Purnanand Wandhekar and Sharvari Deshpande. This episode will be all about the frontline workers during the pandemic, who 'encountered unfavourable situations'. The director mentioned that it would be a 'gripping story that unravels a different facet of human emotion'.

5. Vaikunth is the final episode of the anthology and will be directed by Nagraj Manjule. Arjun Karche and Hanumant Bhandari will play the leads in the episode. The director mentioned that viewers can expect a 'unique balance of gloom and hope, peppered with unpredictability.'

(With input from PR)

Image: Twitter/@ianslife_in