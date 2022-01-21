Last Updated:

'Unpaused Naya Safar' Twitter Review: Netizens Hail The 'heart-touching' Anthology Series

Amazon Prime's anthology 'Unpaused Naya Safar' opened up to a positive response from netizens, who hailed the creators for bringing out 'brilliant' stories.

Kriti Nayyar
Amazon Prime Video's anthology Unpaused Naya Safar has taken audiences on a heart-touching journey by encapsulating the grim state of affairs that afflicted people amid the COVID-19 crisis. Each of the five tales brings out the harsh social realities being played out as the country went through an unprecedented health crisis, with people losing their jobs, lockdown frustrations, crematoriums flooded with bodies among other things. 

Actors like Saqib Saleem, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Neena Kulkarni, Priyanshu Painyuli, Nagraj Manjule among others have beautifully charted out the complexities of the pandemic ridden world. Netizens have echoed a positive sentiment after watching the series, having Ruchir Arun, Nupur Asthana, Ayappa KM, Nagraj Manjule and Shikha Makan onboard as directors 

Netizens were quick enough to binge-watch the show, with one mentioning that they were overridden with mixed emotions and hailed the makers for presenting such true insights. "I laughed & I cried! Surprised to know that today's writers & creators are still intact with the reality and value emotions, which is so rare," they wrote. 

Another quipped that the anthology was 'brimming with emotions' and instilled hope for new beginnings. "Loved watching #UnpausedNayaSafar on@PrimeVideoIN.The anthology brimming with emotions like love, fear, forgiveness; urges us to embrace new beginnings in these uncertain times @Nagrajmanjule's #Vaikunth and @shikhamakan's #GondKeLaddu is heart touching on so many levels," they mentioned.  Another specifically appreciated the final episode Vaikunth, noting that Nagraj Manjule has proved his acting prowess again. 

The Amazon Prime series comprised five stories, namely - Teen Tigada, The Couple, Gond Ke Laddu, War Room as well as Vaikunth. It was released on the streaming giant on Friday, January 21, 2022. The anthology also stars actors like Ashish Verma, Sam Mohan, Darshana Rajendran, Lakshvir Singh Saran among others in pivotal roles. 

