'Upload' Director And Creator Greg Daniels Confirms That The Show Will Get A Second Season

Amazon's Upload has been gaining a lot of attention after the release of its first season. Makers recently confirmed the launch of show's second season. Read.

Amazon’s Upload has been getting a lot of attention since the makers released the first season of the show on May 1, 2020. It is an American science fiction comedy satire web tv series that is created by Greg Daniels. The show has managed to bring in a lot of viewership from all over the globe.

After watching the success of the first season, it was not shocking to hear that the makers will soon come out with the second season of the show. Recently, the creator and director of the show,  Greg Daniels confirmed the release of Upload’s second season. Read more to know about what Greg Daniels said about Upload

Director Greg Daniels says Upload will get a season season

Greg Daniels recently spoke to an entertainment portal and revealed the confirmation of the second season. He said that he is thrilled to continue a great relationship with Amazon Studios. He also mentioned his cast members and called them his wonderful cast who have given their 100% in their respective performances.

The director further mentioned the second season will find out what happens next to Nora, Nathan and Ingrid and their 2033 world. He ended the conversation by saying that with this news he could stop drawing in his season 2 flipbook.

More about Amazon's Upload

Fans have been sharing their views about Amazon’s Upload. The show follows the story of a man who has the ability to choose his own afterlife after his untimely death. The show stars popular faces of the industry including Robbie Amell as Nathan Brown, Allegra Edwards as Ingrid Kannerman, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, and Kevin Bigley as Luke.

Social media has been flooded by the fan reactions of the show. Here are some fan reactions about Amazon’s Upload

