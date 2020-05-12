'Upload' Director And Creator Greg Daniels Confirms That The Show Will Get A Second Season

Amazon’s Upload has been getting a lot of attention since the makers released the first season of the show on May 1, 2020. It is an American science fiction comedy satire web tv series that is created by Greg Daniels. The show has managed to bring in a lot of viewership from all over the globe.

After watching the success of the first season, it was not shocking to hear that the makers will soon come out with the second season of the show. Recently, the creator and director of the show, Greg Daniels confirmed the release of Upload’s second season. Read more to know about what Greg Daniels said about Upload.

Also Read | Airtel Recharge Of ₹349 Offers A Happy Quarantine Plan With Free Amazon Prime Subscription

Also Read | Shane Warne To Star In The Last Dance-like Documentary On Amazon Prime Video: Report

Director Greg Daniels says Upload will get a season season

Greg Daniels recently spoke to an entertainment portal and revealed the confirmation of the second season. He said that he is thrilled to continue a great relationship with Amazon Studios. He also mentioned his cast members and called them his wonderful cast who have given their 100% in their respective performances.

The director further mentioned the second season will find out what happens next to Nora, Nathan and Ingrid and their 2033 world. He ended the conversation by saying that with this news he could stop drawing in his season 2 flipbook.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's Movies On Amazon Prime You Can Watch During Quarantine; See Here

More about Amazon's Upload

Fans have been sharing their views about Amazon’s Upload. The show follows the story of a man who has the ability to choose his own afterlife after his untimely death. The show stars popular faces of the industry including Robbie Amell as Nathan Brown, Allegra Edwards as Ingrid Kannerman, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, and Kevin Bigley as Luke.

Social media has been flooded by the fan reactions of the show. Here are some fan reactions about Amazon’s Upload.

Excuse me, that ENDING, how DARE. #Upload was incredible!! So touching and funny. I can’t wait for Season 2 because it’s so good, but also I NEED TO KNOW MORE RIGHT NOW. My heart aches for Nathan/Nora, but also more of Luke/Aleesha, please and thank you @UploadOnPrime — Bre (@dust2dust34) May 11, 2020

Binged right through #upload on Amazon Prime. Robbie Amell and Andy Allo were phenomenal. Need a season two pronto because I need to know what happens next. pic.twitter.com/4mujHDPXOQ — EveryoneIsACritic (@everyone_critic) May 6, 2020

finished watching #upload and aleesha is a whole mood pic.twitter.com/82NU991JSC — leticia (@heeysunshinex) May 6, 2020

Also Read | 'Thappad' To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video On May 1, Announces Taapsee Pannu

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra's Top 5 Movies On Amazon Prime Video To Watch During Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.