Upload Season 2: Trailer, Release Date, Cast, What To Expect And More

As the second instalment of science fiction comedy-drama Upload inches closer to its release date, makers are leaving no stone in piquing the audience's curiosity. Fans were left with major cliffhangers at the end of the first season, and it's just a matter of days before the second season kicks in. The series first premiered on Amazon Prime Video in May 2020 and was renewed for a second season days after.

The show takes place in the distant future in 2033, where humans can 'upload' themselves into a virtual afterlife of their choosing. It follows the story of two people Nathan (Robbie Amell) a computer programmer and Nora (Andy Allo), Nathan's tech support in Lakeview. As we head closer to Upload Season 2, here's all you need to know about its cast, trailer, expected plotline and more.

Upload Season 2 trailer, release date and more

Created by Greg Daniels, the second season of Upload is set to premiere on March 11, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. The show's trailer was also dropped by the streaming platform on Wednesday, February 23, taking viewers back to where the first season left off. Take a look.

Upload season 2 cast

The actors returning for the second season are-

Allegra Edwards as Ingrid Kannerman

Zainab Johnson as Aleesha

Andy Allo as Nora Antony

Robbie Amell as Nathan Brown

Kevin Bigley as Luke

Josh Banday as Ivan (Nora's coworker)

Apart from the main actors, several supporting actors and guest stars are also expected to feature in the show. As per Collider, the official synopsis for second season reads-

"In Upload Season Two, Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life… his ex-girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora. Meanwhile Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group “The Ludds.” Season Two is packed with new near-future concepts, including Lakeview’s newest in-app digital baby program called, “prototykes,” and other satirical glimpses of the technological advances and headaches to come"

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @UPLOADONPRIME)