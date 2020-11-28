'Utopia' Season 2 Cancelled By Amazon After 2 Months Of Season 1 Release: Reports

Amazon Prime Video has cancelled the science-fiction drama Utopia after its first season, as reported by Variety. The series which was an adaption of the British drama, was written by Gone Girl and Sharp Objects author Gillian Flynn. Gillian was also the showrunner and executive producer of the American show. The news of the cancellation comes in two months after its launch.

The series featured John Cusack, Sasha Lane and Rainn Wilson in pivotal roles and was premiered on September 25, 2020. It is an eight-episode conspiracy thriller drama that revolved around a group of young adults meeting online and are hunted by a fishy deep state organisation when they come into the possession of a cult underground comic book named Utopia. They further discover the conspiracy theories which may be real and thus are burdened with the dangerous task of saving the world.

The Amazon version was a co-production between Endemol Shine North America, Kudos and Amazon Studios. The show had Jessica Rhoades, Sharon Hall, Karen Wilson and Dennis Kelly alongside Gillian as executive producers. In an interview with Variety, Gillian revealed that she started to work on the project over seven years ago and that she wanted to make her version of the show 'raw, dirty and nasty’.

Initially, the American version of the show was in the works at HBO with David Fincher and Gillian in the year 2015. The series was in pre-production with David and Gillian already rehearsing with Rooney Mara, Colm Feore, Eric McCormack, Dallas Roberts and Jason Ritter. It was then that HBO and David could not agree with each other in terms of budget.

British series Utopia was broadcasted in the year 2013-14 and had Dennis Kelly as a writer. The show starred Fiona O’Shaughnessy, Adeel Akhtar, Paul Higgins, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Alexandra Roach, Oliver Woollford, Alistair Petrie and Neil Maskell. The British version series has two seasons.

Gillian has published novels such as Sharp Objects, Dark Places, Gone Girl and The Grownup with all of them being adapted for movies or television. She has been a television critic for Entertainment Weekly. She tied the knot with lawyer Brett Nolan in the year 2007 and has two children- Flynn Nolan and Veronica.

