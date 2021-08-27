‘Vampire Diaries’ Team Opens Up About Enzo Playing Salvatore Brother, Heartbreaking Finale

The team behind The Vampire Diaries recently spoke about casting Enzo as a Salvatore brother and the finale of the show. The producer of the show, Julie Plec spoke about the casting in Entertainment Weekly's Binge: The Vampire Diaries with Michael Malarkey, who played Enzo on the show. Plec also gave fans other facts about Damon's fate in the final season of the show.

Julie Plec on The Vampire Diaries

On Entertainment Weekly's Binge: The Vampire Diaries, Julie Plec mentioned that the casting process for Enzo for the series was no walk in the park. Plec told Malarkey, “You were supposed to be the third Salvatore brother.” Brett Matthews, the writer of the supernatural show added that that was always the original plan. He said, “That was always the plan, and then it went a different direction, but that's why it was so hard to find the person. We thought it was going to be a Salvatore brother, so we cast a very wide net [and] looked very hard.” Finally, the show took a turn and the makers wrote Enzo’s character in such a way that he did not share Salvatore blood, but acted as a brother to Damon.

However, according to Entertainment Weekly, the makers of the series revealed that there were other aspects of the show that changed as well. Speaking about the season finale of the show, Plec and Matthews spoke about a debate that took place in the writer’s room. The debate revolved around which Salvatore would be killed in the finale. Plec said, “We went back and forth in the writers' room all season long and we finally landed on: We're killing Damon. That's the right thing to do. He is the one with the consequence to pay. Stefan was morally a bit stronger of a character.” Matthews also mentioned that Damon was the obvious choice, however, when executive producer Kevin Williamson mentioned that Stefan should die, the team began to rethink their decision.

Plec and Williamson mentioned that both the brothers were meant to die in the original ending. Plec said, “The boys would sacrifice themselves to save Elena so that Elena could go and have a life and be human and live.” However, she also went on to say that it wouldn't be fair and mentioned, “We can't kill both of them for her because that feels somehow like nobody got what they wanted. Let's find a different way to give one of these brothers the happiness that they need and the other brother the closure that they need.”

Image Credits: Diarios de um vampiro official-Instagram