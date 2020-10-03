Vampires Vs The Bronx Review On Twitter Mostly Positive, Fans Call It "cute" Film

Vampires vs the Bronx is a brand new Netflix movie that released on October 2, 2020. Vampires vs the Bronx is a comedy horror movie directed by Osmany Rodriguez that stars Sarah Gadon, Chris Redd, The Kid Mero, Method Man, Shea Whigham, and Vladimir Caamaño in lead roles. The movie tells the story of a group of teenagers from the Bronx who have to fight off evil vampires who are trying to take over their local neighbourhood.

Vampires vs the Bronx was released this month to celebrate the month of October and the upcoming Halloween festival. The movie seems to be doing well as most netizens on Twitter have given it a positive review. Here are some audience reactions to Vampires vs the Bronx on Twitter.

Vampires vs The Bronx review on Twitter

The innate cuteness of #VampiresVsTheBronx was undeniable. Fun Fun little flick. — ZunnisBaba (@lazybanz) October 3, 2020

#VampiresVsTheBronx is so good and funny! I’m mad I had to search for it... — Crème Brûhaj 💁🏾‍♀️ (@A_PoisedFiasco) October 3, 2020

#VampiresVsTheBronx is a really fun, cute movie. I reccomend it for anyone looking for spooky but not scary things to watch for October. Also, it has surprisingly big stars in cameo roles. — sinéad (@sineadstweet) October 3, 2020

I just finished watching #VampiresVsTheBronx and loved it. That was so fun, it’s like Stranger Things but not sad meets the Monster Squad. — C.S. Evans (@ThatChrisEvans0) October 3, 2020

Man #VampiresVsTheBronx was so worth the watch. It reminded me of SUMMER OF 84, SUPER 8, THE LOST BOYS, PEOPLE UNDER THE STAIRS, SCREAM and the soundtrack was everything. — Alejandra 🎃 (@AlejandraPNW) October 3, 2020

I can picture this movie being on Disney. Need more black films like this for the youth #VampiresVsTheBronx — Mack (@admackjr) October 3, 2020

In Vampires vs the Bronx, the antagonists are not just Vampires, they are also real estate agents who are trying to gentrify a neighbourhood in the Bronx. A group of teens realise that the real estate agents buy off the land and then the previous owners vanish without a trace. That is when the teens notice that the agents are all vampires. The movie combines the genres of comedy, coming of age, and slapstick horror to make an amusing watch.

Vampires vs the Bronx also adds in a bit of social commentary about the gentrification of poor black communities. Many fans especially enjoyed Method Man's acting, who played the role of a priest. However, Vampires vs the Bronx has a 4.7/10 rating on the International movie database (IMDB). The movie was panned by many critics for its slapstick comedy and its poor special effects.

Osmany Rodriguez, who is the director, was also a co-writer for the film. Blaise Hemingway also worked as a scriptwriter for the movie. The movie was produced by Lorne Michaels, Erin David, Bert Hamelinck, and Michael Sagol, under the banner Broadway Video. The cinematography for the movie was done by Blake McClure. Meanwhile, Netflix also released another horror named The Binding, which is about a mother trying to protect her daughter from an evil spirit.

