Vandalism On 'Aashram' Sets In Bhopal Over Content; Prakash Jha Attacked With Ink

The web series Aashram continued to attract outrage from a section. The latest one was on the sets of the third season of the Bobby Deol series. There was were some unpleasant scenes as Bajrang Dal activists allegedly went on a rampage and vandalised the sets during the shooting in Madhya Pradesh.

The director of the show, Prakash Jha too came under attack. He was manhandled and ink was thrown on him. Even some vehicles were not spared.

Bajrang Dal activists vandalise Aashram sets in Bhopal

In a video that has surfaced online, the crew members could be seen running as they were chased by the activists. The activists had sticks and similar objects in their hands. They caught one of the persons in the group and started roughing him up, in the video.

The windshield of two buses was damaged in the stone-pelting. The police rushed to the spot and have confirmed the incident.

The shooting was being held at the Old Jail Premises located in Arera Hills.

The plot revolves around a godman who is a conman and also exploits women. Numerous cases have been filed against the show for the same reason since the start of the show last year.

The group has alleged that the show was an assault on Hinduism and that they were defaming the religion. As per reports, they also blocked the roads to protest. They demanded a change in the title and said that they would not allow the shooting to take place, till their demand was met. Bajrang Dal's state convener Sushil Surhele was quoted as saying that they were 'looking for Bobby Deol.' He said the actor should learn from his brother, Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Sunny Deol, who made patriotic movies.

"Prakash Jha wrongly portrayed the arrangements in a Hindu ashram in its previous seasons by showing the exploitation of women by gurus. There have been ashrams in sanatan dharma since the past thousand years that played important role in building social values. There is no truth in what has been shown in this web series," Surhele said.

Previously, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was similarly attacked by Karni Sena activists during the shooting of the movie Padmaavat in Rajasthan. They were unhappy over the 'incorrect' portrayal of queen Padmavati in the movie