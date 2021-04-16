Vanessa Morgan's Newborn River Joins Her To Work As She Resumes 'Riverdale' S5's Shoot

Canadian actor Vanessa Morgan recently brought a visitor with herself to work, garnering her fans' attention. The Riverdale star resumed shooting on Thursday and gave fans major baby fever as her newborn tagged along with her on the set of the popular teen show. Sharing two aww-dorable photos with her baby boy on her Instagram handle, Vanessa revealed how different going back to work looks like for her.

Vanessa Morgan's baby accompanies her to Riverdale's shoot

Riverdale cast member Vanessa Morgan got back on the sets of the series' fifth season just two months after welcoming her first bundle of joy in her family. Upon resuming the shoot of the Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa show, the 29-year-old recently shared glimpses of her BTS moments from Riverdale Season 5's shoot. On April 15, 2021, Vanessa took to her Instagram handle and left fans gushing over cutesy photos with her son.

In the pictures shared by her, The Latest Buzz star could be seen spending we-time with her newborn at Pop's Diner, also popularly known as Jughead. While new mom Vanessa looked gorgeous in cherry read activewear and white sneakers as she flashed her beaming smile at the camera, baby River was seen hanging out with her in a baby carrier by Artipoppe. Posting the photos on Instagram, she wrote, "Back to work looks a li'l different these days".

Check out Vanessa Morgan's Instagram post below:

Vanessa Morgan gave birth to her first child River Kopech on January 29, 2021, and was on maternity leave since late 2020 from Riverdale. The father of the Teen Choice Award-winning actor's baby boy is her former husband, Michael Kopech. The ex-couple had taken their wedding vows in January last year, followed by filing a divorce in June 2020.

Meanwhile, on February 4, 2021, Vanessa shared the good news of her baby's arrival by penning an emotional note on Instagram. Posting a picture of her son's little hand, she wrote: "The most challenging, beautiful experience of my life. On January 29th, Michael & I Welcomed our beautiful baby boy River into the world. Words cannot describe this kind of love. We are enjoying this time home with him, being present, & giving him all the love in the world. Becoming parents is the most rewarding gift in the entire world. Thank you, God."

Take a look:

Promo Image Source: Vanessa Morgan Instagram