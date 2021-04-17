Varun Dhawan And Kriti Sanon Share Photos From Shooting Locations Of Their Movie 'Bhediya'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's Instagram recently featured a picturesque scene from the valleys of Arunachal Pradesh. The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh with actress Kriti Sanon. Kriti Sanon also took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her upcoming movie Bhediya shooting location.

Varun Dhawan shares pictures of Bhediya shooting location

Varun Dhawan recently shared two pictures from the shooting location of his upcoming comedy horror film Bhediya. The actor tagged the location as Ziro, in Arunachal Pradesh. The Student Of The Year actor wrote "Living" as he shared the pictures on his social media handle and also used hashtags like #cinema #life #breathing. The actor is currently shooting in Arunachal Pradesh with actress Kriti Sanon. The duo was also seen together on screen in the 2015 romantic comedy movie Dilwale. The actress also shared an Instagram story of the same location on her social media account. While sharing the story, she wrote, "back to this view #Ziro # Bhediya".

Bhediya is an upcoming horror-comedy directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The Bhediya cast includes Varun and Kriti in lead roles with Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles. The movie is scheduled to release on 14th April 2022.

Friends and Fans react to Varun Dhawan's Instagram post

Friends and fans quickly reacted to Varun Dhawan's latest post. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar left a comment on Varun's latest post saying that "Arunachal is magical" with a heart emoji. Varun's Bhediya co-star Abhishek Banerjee left a heart emoticon on the post. Bollywood actress Dia Mirza also left a heart emoticon in the comment section. The majority of the fans left heart emoticons on Varun Dhawan's latest post.

Varun Dhawan is all set to star in the upcoming romantic comedy-drama movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie will feature Kiara Advani opposite Varun as the female lead. The movie will also feature actors like Anil Kapoor and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor in the lead role alongside actors like Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul in supporting roles. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the movie.

