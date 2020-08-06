Vidya Balan Struggles To Solve C-16 Mystery Of 'Breathe', Says 'too Complicated' | WATCH

Vidya Balan’s latest biopic film, Shakuntala Devi is being well received by fans and critics alike. She portrayed the role of Shakuntala Devi who was a math genius, astrologer, and writer who never settled for anything less than what she thought she deserved. However, Vidya Balan recently tried to decode what is C – 16 and other mysteries of Abhishek Bachchan starrer Breathe: Into the Shadows.

Read Also | 6 Traits Anushka Sharma Looks For Before Identifying Someone As 'gentleman'; Read

Vidya Balan tries to decode Breathe: Into the Shadows

Breathe: Into the Shadows and Shakuntala Devi were recently released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The show and the movie have become immensely popular among the fans. The lead characters in both have used their brains brilliantly. Where on one hand, Abhishek starrer Breathe: Into the Shadows is a psychological thriller, Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi shows the brilliance of the woman in the application of mathematics and solving other problems related to numbers and science.

Breathe revolves around solving mysteries around kidnapping of a child. Vidya Balan, who was inspired by the wisdom of Shakuntala Devi and mathematical powers, tried to decode all the complicated theories that were applied in the show Breathe: Into the Shadows. While Vidya was able to calculate and solve many mysteries around Siya’s kidnapping, she seemed to be struggling with the mystery behind C – 16.

Vidya asks in the video

“You’re wondering why I’m calculating backwards right now. But this show is just like that, everything on this show is connected to something from the past and everything can be explained with a little bit of calculation. But there is one thing I still do not understand. What is C – 16?”

Read Also | Sushant Death Case: Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Reacts As Centre Accepts CBI Probe Request

Fan reactions:

The video garnered a lot of attention from netizens. Many users online commented on the YouTube video what, according to them, was C - 16. Several other users praised Vidya Balan's role in Shakuntala Devi. Several other fans expressed how much they liked both Shakuntala Devi and Breathe: Into the Shadows. There were other fans who praised the cinematography and storyline of the psychological thriller Breathe season 2. One fan commented that Vidya Balan starer Kahaani was the most suspenseful movie. Check out some of the comments below:

Read Also | 'Shakuntala Devi' Review: Vidya Offers Prism Into A Non-conformist & Ambitious Maths Whiz

Read Also | Anushka Sharma Shares Her Favourite 'pahadi' Food And Song, Details Inside

Image credits: Screengrab from the video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.