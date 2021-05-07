Vidya Malavade Speaks On How Her 'Bamini And Boys' Character Is A Contrast To Her Persona

Vidya Malavade's Bamini and Boys recently began airing on Disney+ Hotstar. According to dtnext.in, the actress recently spoke about her character in the series and mentioned how it was an "exciting challenge" that she took up. She spoke about how her character, Bamini, is a "party animal" which is out of character for the actress. She also mentioned how she welcomed the change, nonetheless.

Vidya Malavade's web show, Bamini and Boys, is about three boys who rent a flat out of their budget from an attractive woman (Vidya). Bitten by the love bug, they compete to woo her, only to land in hilarious situations. The Bamini and Boys cast includes Akashdeep Arora, Rishab Chadda, and Anuj Pandit as well.

Vidya Malavade discusses the 'Bamini and Boys' cast and more

While speaking about her experience with the cast, Vidya also mentioned how working with them was fun. She also spoke about how the show is a "comedy riot" with Bamini and the boys. She also mentioned how she hopes that the viewers enjoy her show as much as she did, while filming it. Vidya Malavade also described her character Bamini as gorgeous, generous, ambitious, and fun-loving among other things.

She also mentioned how her character is gorgeous and, uses it to her benefit, however, is humble nonetheless. She also spoke about how Bamini is a single mother and how playing the role has been a "fun roller coaster ride" as she hasn't had the pleasure of playing an animated character like that before. Bamini and Boys, features daily episodes each ranging between 10-12 minutes on Disney+ Hotstar.

Vidya Malavade talks about the show

While speaking about the show in an interaction with Mid-Day, Vidya spoke about how the show is a "hilarious ride" and how she loves sitcoms in general. She also mentioned how the show is "light" and "easy-breezy" due to the length of the episodes being short. She also mentioned how the show is not like every other show, but quite different.

While speaking about the release of the show during the pandemic, Vidya spoke about how people need a laugh in times like these. She also mentioned how people have to inevitably stay home and stay safe, and how she hopes her show will bring some "positivity" and "laughter". She also spoke about how she feels blessed to be able to entertain people even in grave times like these.

