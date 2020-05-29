Viineet Kumar Speaks About His Character In 'Betaal'; Says 'I Wanted To Break Stereotypes'

In an interview with a leading news daily, actor Viineet Kumar spoke about his latest Netflix release, Betaal and explained how he got into the skin of the character in the series. The actor mentioned that he tried to perform the role differently, as he wanted to break stereotypes of how army men are portrayed onscreen. Speaking about his character in the series, Viineet Kumar mentioned that he saw his character, Vikram Sirohi as someone with a dark past that haunts him.

Viineet Kumar continued that he struggles to come out of it, as his character in the series hesitates to share his past with anyone. Adding to the same, Viineet mentioned that his character in Betaal is confused and scared. The actor revealed that he also borrowed cues from his friends in the defense, who revealed that they always keep themselves prepared for the worst of the situations.

Also Read | Viineet Kumar Films Releasing In 2020: Aadhaar, Tryst With Destiny, And Others

All about Betaal

Starring Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra and Suchitra Pillai in the leading roles, Betaal is the story of a remote village, which becomes the arena of a breathless battle, when an undead East India Company officer and his battalion of zombie redcoats attack a squad of modern-day soldiers. Directed by Patrick Graham, the much-acclaimed series also stars Manjiri Pupala and Jitendra Joshi in prominent roles. The series covers over four episodes.

Also Read | Neftlix's 'Betaal' Trailer Released: It's Viineet Kumar And Squad VS Zombies

Viineet Kumar on the professional front:

Viineet Kumar has a busy schedule this year, as the actor has nearly seven releases lined up. The actor will be next seen with Janhvi Kapoor in the much-anticipated biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The story of the biographical flick follows the life of the Kargil war veteran, Gunjan Saxena. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the much-anticipated film was slated to hit the theatres on March 31, 2020.

Also Read | Viineet Kumar Says Idea Behind 'Betaal' Was To Try Something Different

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in prominent roles. Viineet will be also seen in Tryst with Destiny alongside Suhasini and Jaideep Ahlawat. Directed by Prashant Nair, Tryst with Destiny follows the story of a billionaire, who learns there is something money can't buy. The movie also features a lower-caste couple, who attempts to build a new life, and a corrupt city cop finds himself far outside of the law.

Also Read | Viineet Kumar Says Idea Behind 'Betaal' Was To Try Something Different

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.