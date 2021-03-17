Vijay Varma And Radhika Apte Share Glimpses Of Their Characters From 'Ok Computer'; Watch

Actors Vijay Varma and Radhika Apte are all set to star opposite each other in the upcoming web series Ok Computer. The series takes the plot way into the future and focuses on the events that take place a decade from now. Ok Computer’s trailer has been released quite recently. The two actors will be seen in the lead roles, playing the characters of investigating cops. Both Vijay and Radhika have shared small peeks into their characters on social media, along with other interesting details.

Vijay Varma and Radhika Apte share glimpses of their characters

Ok Computer’s trailer shows that the film is a sci-fi thriller, with a good amount of humour as well. However, not much was revealed about the main characters of this series, until now. Film celebrities have been following the practice of sharing glimpses and details about their character ahead of release, to spark more interest of the viewers. Vijay and Radhika have also opened up about their characters in their respective social media posts. Vijay Varma shared a small video on Instagram, which shares details of his character called Saajan Kundu.

The video reveals that his character is the “Assistant Commissioner of Police” and suffers from “Robot-related PTSD”. His personality is described as “Major Loner” and “Angry middle-aged man”. Vijay wrote in the caption, “Meet Saajan.. Brooding officer with sinus issues”. On the other hand, Radhika shared a scene from the series, which displays her character, Laxmi, who visibly tries hard to get into ‘detective mode’. Laxmi is seen asking questions about the crime in a more cryptic manner to give it a comic flavour. Radhika wrote in the caption of her post, “Sherlock’s mind palace: I can unlock the secrets of the universe” and “Laxmi’s mind palace: body is a body”.

Apart from Vijay and Radhika, Ok Computer also has a few other experienced actors in the cast list. This includes Rasika Dugal and veteran actor Jackie Shroff. Fans have been eagerly waiting for this web series, which is all set to release on March 26 on Disney+Hotstar.