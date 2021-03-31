Vijay Varma Changes IG Handle To Saajan Kundu, Did You Notice?

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma's latest web series Ok Computer premiered on the Disney + Hostar platform on March 26, 2021. The actor who is playing the role of a computer geek in the sci-fi comedy series changed his Instagram handle name to Saajan Kundu which is the name of his character in Ok Computer.

Vijay Varma's Instagram handle name changed to Saajan Kundu

Vijay Varma starrer 'Ok Computer'

Vijay plays the role of a cop, Saajan, which is inspired by the late actor Irrfan Khan's memorable character from his 2013 film Lunchbox. The Ok Computer cast also features Radhika Apte, Jackie Shroff, Kani Kusruti, and Rasika Dugal. The series talks about how Artificial Intelligence is the future of the world and how technology will have a strong presence in human life and will be able to overpower humans in the future. Helmed by Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar, the series has a total of six episodes. The plot of the movie revolves around the premise of a crime scene where a murder is committed by a self-driving car with cyber cell officer Saajan Kundu trying to solve the complex case.

'Ok Computer' reviews

The Disney+ Hotstar sci-fi web series has been garnering a lot of positive reviews and love from the audience and viewers. Netizens found the web series to be ahead of its time and were impressed by the performances of Vijay Varma and Radhika Apte. Check out what the Twitterati had to say about Ok Computer;

#OkComputer came here for the Radiohead album, stayed for the morbidly funny writing.



Hilarious ðŸ¤£@DisneyplusHSP@DisneyPlusHS — Shreya (@discountdali) March 30, 2021

Watched #okcomputer andddd OoooO m in loveeee w #saajan @MrVijayVarma is on fire guys



More than half the time I was just looking and admiring him n his actingggg!! Omannnn eeeh



Ê•´• á´¥•Ì¥`Ê” — Ira Shukla (@iraa___shuklaaa) March 30, 2021

If you had , go and watch #okcomputer to make it good



Great acting by vijay verma But 15 mins of comeo jackie shroff really steal the show



Wating to see what happens in second season ðŸ˜ðŸ’œðŸ’« — Abhikaran âœ¶ (@AbhikaranThakur) March 30, 2021

#OkComputer was good attempt on sci-fi by an Indian TV series. @radhika_apte what a gem of actress!! #vijayVerma looks like successor to Irrfan khan. — Kailash Singh Bisht (@kailashb11) March 29, 2021

Vijay Varma movies and upcoming projects

Vijay Verma has proved his mettle in Bollywood with his versatile performances. Some of his notable performances include Pink, Raag Desh, Super 30, Baaghi 3, Ghost Stories, Rangrezz, and many more. Ok Computer is the first project in which Vijay Varma plays the role of a lead actor making it a very special film for him. Besides OK Computer, Vijay will also be seen in Darlings in which he will be essaying the role of Alia Bhatt's husband. The actor had given a glimpse of his character on his Twitter space and had also shared with his followers that he is a fan of Alia's and Shefali Shah's work. He said that he is excited about creating husband-wife chemistry with Alia Bhatt which also includes some mother-in-law drama by Shefali Shah.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Vijay Varma Instagram)

