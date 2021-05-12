Vijay Varma Shares A Deleted Scene From Mirzapur, Fans Ask Reason For Removal

Vijay Varma’s dual role in Mirzapur was praised by fans of the show and actor. He played the roles of twin brothers Badey and Chotey. The identical twin brothers were introduced in the second season of the show. Vijay Varma recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a deleted scene from Mirzapur 2 for all the fans. Fans have been sharing their excitement over the deleted scene in the comment section of the post.

Vijay Varma shares a deleted scene from Mirzapur

Vijay Varma took to his official Instagram handle and shared a minute and a half long scene from Mirzapur 2. The scene did not make it to the final cut of the series and was deleted from it. The scene features Chotey played by Vijay Varma and Golu played by Shweta Tripathi. In the series, the two characters were in a twisted romantic angle. In this deleted scene, Chotey and Golu are out on a date. The sequence begins with Chotey asking Golu about the weather as he is feeling awkward on his date.

In the video, Chotey is asking Golu various questions about the place and her life. Golu at one point lies to him that she is a single child and hides the truth about her sister Swaragini "Sweety" Gupta. She also asks him about Chotey’s brother. The short video clip ends with Golu sharing the bill and Chotey telling her that he will treat her when they meet next time. Here is a look at the Mirzapur deleted scene shared on Vijay Varma's Instagram.

Netizens react to Mirzapur deleted scene

As soon as Vijay Varma shared the Mirzapur deleted scene on his Instagram, fans took to the comments section and shared their excitement on seeing the scene. Various fans praised the deleted scene by sharing heart and fire emojis. One of the users commented by saying, “Why was it deleted it was so cute ❤🔥” Another netizen gave a witty reply on this awkward date scene and said, “And I thought my dates were awkward....😲” One such netizen mentioned Itni der kyun kardi ye post karne may..??!!😮😮” Here is a look at how netizens reacted to the Mirzapur deleted scene.

Vijay Varma in Mirzapur

Vijay Varma played the roles of Bharat Tyagi and Shatrughan Tyagi AKA Badey and Chotey. Mirzapur's latest season ended on a dramatic note with one of the brothers dying towards the end. However, the post-credit scene left the audience surprised when it gave a glimpse about what is in stores of the upcoming Mirzapur season 3.

Image: Vijay Varma's Instagram

