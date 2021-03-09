Vijay Varma Shares The Poster Of A Project He Is 'proud Of'; Fans 'can't Wait' For It

Vijay Varma rose to fame by playing the role of street smart hustler Moeen Bhai in the movie Gully Boy. The actor recently took to Instagram to share the first look of his upcoming web series OK Computer, which is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. Take a look at the poster that Vijay Varma shared of OK Computer.

Vijay Varma shared the first look of his upcoming web series OK Computer, which would see him in the role of Inspector Saajan. In the caption, he stated how he was proud of the project as he shared a poster of the series. To pique his fans' interest, he asked if Inspector Saajan would be able to solve this futuristic murder mystery. He urged his fans to watch 'India's first sci-fi comedy' on the OTT platform and announced that the trailer would drop tomorrow.

Friends and fans quickly reacted to Vijay Varma's first look poster of his web series. Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor commented on the post that he was really looking forward to this series. Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar also commented on the post saying that she was already sold to the idea of the series. Fans are eagerly waiting for the web series and can hardly contain their excitement which is clearly visible as they left comments on the post saying that they were really excited and couldn't wait. Other fans, meanwhile, commented heart and fire emojis to show their love and appreciation towards the actor and his upcoming project.

Vijay Varma made his debut with the short film Shor, which was highly acclaimed at film festivals and also won the Best Short Film at the MIAAC festival, New York. Vijay's breakthrough role was in Zoya Akhtar's movie Gully Boy. The actor was also a part of the movie Horror Stories in which he was paired opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He has also featured in various web series like She, A Suitable Boy, Mirzapur and Yaara.

