'Viking' Actor Laurence O'Fuarain Joins Cast Of 'The Witcher: Blood Origin'

Irish actor Laurence O'Fuarain will co-star Jodie Turner-Smith in Netflix's prequel series to "The Witcher".

Titled "The Witcher: Blood Origin", the show will expand the universe of the original fantasy series, headlined by Henry Cavill.

"Blood Origin" will be set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher and will tell the origin story of the first Witcher and the events that led to the "conjunction of the spheres," when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.

O'Fuarain, whose credits include"Vikings" and "Game Of Thrones", will play the role of Fjall, reported Deadline.

"Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King, Fjall carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him. A scar that won't let him settle, or make peace with himself or the world around him. In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil," the character description read.

Turner-Smith was cast in the show in January this year and she will be playing Eile, an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess, who has left her clan and position as Queen's guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician.

A grand reckoning on the continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption.

Declan de Barra will serve as the showrunner and executive producer.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who is the showrunner on "The Witcher" series, is attached as the executive producer on the prequel.

