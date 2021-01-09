'Vikings' Season 5 Ending Explained: The War Of Kattegat And Its Aftermath

Vikings season 5 ended on a high note with Bjorn conquering Kattegat. However, Ivar went into hiding due to which a number of fans of the show were confused about the fate of the character. Vikings season 6 saw Bjorn become the king of Kattegat while Ivar got caught in the hands of a brutal and merciless dictator. Ivar, himself a dictator of Kattegat, would now have to face his own demons from the past.

Vikings season 5 ending explained

The Vikings season 5 ending was quite a peaceful one with most of the Kattegat coming into the domain Bjorn. Alfred got named king of Wessex, this left his brother filled with jealousy. In Iceland, Folki and his men meet several failures in their mission. They encounter illness, betrayal, suicides, etc. Folki and his mission eventually come to a stop in a cave up in Iceland. In Vikings Season 6, he is presumed to be dead. He gets buried alive in the cave with volcanic ash. Aethelred, on the other hand, begins to plot a conspiracy against his brother King Harald. Unaware of the danger surrounding him, Harald begins to make plans to extend his territory into Wessex. Thus the season explores the battle and Harald suffers defeat at the hands of Alfred. Despite winning the battle, Alfred feels pain as he suffers the loss of his beloved ally Bishop Heahmund. Aethelred eventually gives up the fight as his brotherly feeling trumps his desire for the crown. He saves his brother King Harald in the battle and guards him into safety.

The war of Kattegat sees Lagertha go missing. Thus later in the season, it is revealed that she was found ill and is being treated. She, however, loses her mental stability in season 5. However, things change for good as her return in season 6 sees her in great shape. She joins her son Bjorn in season 5 at the end. This raised one of the most crucial questions at the end of season 5, with Lagertha in Kattegat with Ubbe and the farming community. Thus it is later revealed that she has left the farming community for good, however, the next season of Vikings will probably shed more light on this aspect.

