'Vikings Season 6' Ending Explained: Do Ubbe And Torvi Meet Floki By Chance?

Vikings is a renowned drama series which came to an end with the second part of season 6. The makers have kicked off various speculations and theories with the last set of episodes which were released on Amazon Prime Video, at the end of 2020. Various plotlines were given satisfactory ending with good writing and promising performances which carry the central theme well. Most of these storylines also connected back to their initial phase, drawing conclusions that left the audiences stunned and content. For instance, Ubbe and Torvi reportedly discover Nova Scotia in Canada, where they come across a unique native tribe. Some fans are of the stance that they end up in Newfoundland in Canada as they could spot Indian tribes around this place.

Vikings Season 6 ending explained

Vikings creators had made it very clear previously that they would not have a Vikings season 7 as they did not wish to drag the plotline and make it boring in any way. They released the sixth season in two parts, Part A and B, which were both full of high-voltage twists and turns. In the last sequence of the show, Ubbe and Torvi discover the Golden Land which had been a dream of Ragnar Lothbrok since the very beginning.

Initially, they travel to Iceland with Kjetill Flatnose and Othere but soon vacate the place since they believe that they cannot start a settlement there. On their journey, they also discover a new place which leaves them slightly amused as there is no trace of green in this space. They also end up calling this place Greenland which is sarcastic in every way.

Is Floki dead from the cave crash?

Ubbe and Torvi arrive at the Golden Land where they meet a tribe which has traces of Indian culture. This tribe tells the couple that a ‘crazy man’ had taught them the Viking language which made communication easier. Ubbe later discovered that the crazy man is none other than Floki, who had survived the cave crash and had been living in this island for a while.

In Vikings Season 6 ending, where are Ubbe and Torvi?

Various theories have arisen about the Golden Land where they might have ended up in the final sequence. Most fans are of the stance that they are at Newfoundland in Canada while others believe they arrived at Nova Scotia. Nova Scotia has numerous votes as the credits section also gave away a hint about the location.

What happens to Ingrid at the end?

In the last few moments, Ingrid also became the queen of Kattegat after going through various difficulties amongst the cruel kinds. She also got her befitting revenge from Erik, which had been pending for quite some time.

