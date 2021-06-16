Vikrant Massey Shares New Look From 'Haseen Dillruba' Leaving Fans In Awe

Haseen Dillruba is an upcoming mystery thriller film directed by Vinil Mathew and stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role. Vikrant Massey recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his character from the film. Fans were left in awe with his avatar and couldn’t stop showering love on his post. Take a look at Vikrant Massey’s Instagram post below.

Vikrant Massey shares a new look from Haseen Dillruba

Vikrant Massey shared a still of his character named Rishu from Haseen Dillruba in which he can be seen wearing a white checked shirt and a pair of glasses. His hair was messy and he flaunted his beard while looking into the camera intensely. In the caption, he wrote, “Pyaar mein jala aashiq barbaad bhi khoobsurti se hota hai. (The one in love is destroyed beautifully) #HaseenDillruba #TheUltimateKaunspiracy.”

Fans couldn’t stop commenting on his post as one wrote, “Why so Handsome,” the other said, “Amazingly talented Vikrant Massey.” One of them penned a short note for Vikrant and wrote, “Happy to see good actors like you are reaching great heights and getting recognition from everyone.” Many others showered his post with red heart emojis. Have a look at the fan reactions below.

Earlier, Vikrant shared a clip of the new song named Dil Melt Karda from the movie. The song featured a story between his character and his partner. He captioned his post by writing, “The fun and sharaarat begins with #DilMeltKarda. Song out now! Tune in!” Check out the Dil Melt Karda song below.

The trailer of the movie was released a few days ago that shows the story of a woman who is suspected to be her husband’s murderer. Later, she is involved in a relationship with another man as the investigation continues. Sharing the trailer, Vikrant wrote, “Haseen Dillruba Trailer! Ek tha Raja, ek thi Rani, hui shuru ek khooni prem kahani. (There was a king, there was a queen, there started a love story full of blood) #HaseenDillruba #TheUltimateKaunspiracy.” Apart from Vikrant, the Haseen Dillruba cast also includes Harshvardhan Rane in a prominent role. The film is slated to release on July 2, 2021, on Netflix.

