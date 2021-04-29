Vincent Kartheiser Joins The Cast Of 'Titans' Season 3; Will Play The Role Of Scarecrow

Actor Vincent Kartheiser, known for his works in projects like Angel, Mad Men, and The Social Dilemma, joins the cast of HBO Max’s Titans. Vincent will play the role of Jonathan Crane. Jonathan Crane is popularly known as Scarecrow in the comic book universe of DC.

Vincent Kartheiser to play Jonathan Crane in Titans Season 3

DC Titans’ official social media page on Twitter announced the news of Vincent joining the cast of season 3 of the Titans. Kartheiser will play the role of Scarecrow, which was previously played by Cillian Murphy in the first instalment of the cinematic universe of Batman called Batman Begins. Charlie Tahan also portrayed the same role in the popular show Gotham.

Haunting of Bly Manor’s Rahul Kohli also played the same character in HBO Max’s Harley Quinn. DC Titans’ social media page on Twitter gave a brief introduction about the character and wrote, “The streets are never safe from the Prince of Panic ... even if he is locked away in Arkham. Please welcome Vincent Kartheiser as Dr. Jonathan Crane!". Take a look at the tweet below.

The streets are never safe from the Prince of Panic ... even if he is locked away in Arkham ðŸ˜³. Please welcome Vincent Kartheiser as Dr. Jonathan Crane! #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/8RrMsJSChM — DC Titans on Max (@DCTitans) April 28, 2021

According to a report by Vulture, the character of Jonathan Crane was created by Bill Finger and Bob Krane in 1941. In the comics, Jonathan Crane is a psychology professor who is very interested in the science behind the terror. Scarecrow’s main offensive tactic is fear gas which makes others hallucinate their worst fears and then he uses those fears to exploit them. Crane is just interested in studying the behaviours of his victims.

Titans originated on DC Universe, the former home of Doom Patrol and other DC fare. The show was eventually shifted to HBO Max and the third season of the show was announced in the year 2019. However, it was announced in September 2020 that DC Universe was moving out of the original scripted series, with its remaining scripted originals all shifting over to HBO Max.

Other shows that might be turned into a movie in the future are Doom Patrol and Harley Quinn. Scarecrow’s appearance, Red Hood, and that of Barbara Gordon were teased at the DC FanDome 2020. Titans do not fall in the same timeline as DCEU so Vincent’s character cannot be linked to Snyder cut.

Promo Image Source: DC Titans' Instagram