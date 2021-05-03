'Vincenzo' Actor Song Joong-ki Opens Up About His Experience Of Playing An Anti-hero

TVN's latest highly popular drama Vincenzo came to a stunning end on May 2, 2021. The show which ran for 20 episodes marked Song Joong-ki's return to the dramas after the Netflix film Space Sweepers. He played the role of an Italian Mafia Consigliere named Vincezo Cassano in the show. His character was neither good nor bad, it was something of a grey area with its own twisted sense of justice. Now that the drama has come to an end, Song Joong-ki has opened up about his role and his future plans. Let's find out what he has to say about playing Vincezo Cassano.

Song Joong-ki opens about playing Vincezo and the Vincenzo finale

According to Soompi, Song Joong-ki said that he felt very little pressure about his role because he became comfortable filming with the cast and also the location of Geumga Plaza. He said that all of them had fun together when filming. Speaking about the show's popularity, he said the young crew members would inform them about the most-talked-about scenes from the episodes each week.

The Vincezo finale was bone-chilling and quite brutal as well. Vincezo sets out on a path to make Jang Han Seok, Choi Myung Hee and Han Seung Hyun pay for their misdeeds with their deaths. Each death was symbolic and horrific at the same time. Commenting further on the finale, the actor is of the opinion that it was not so cruel. He felt that they were punished rightly for their heinous deeds.

Song Joong-ki further spoke about challenging aspects of the drama. He said that the comic timing as well as learning the Italian language were challenging to him. He mentioned that he personally is not satisfied with his comedy and Italian lines. He feels that comedy is quite difficult and he did a bad job. Although he was scared of the comic lines in the drama, he eventually overcame his fear. Song Joong-ki also mentioned that he is not satisfied with his delivery of Italian lines and should have practised more for the same.

When asked to pick a favourite character from the drama with whom he has the best chemistry, the actor immediately chose Jeon Yeo Been aka Hong Cha Young. He said that Hong Cha Young is a lovable character. He said that both Jeon Yeo Been and her character are charming and that they have grown on him a lot.

Vincenzo is a once in lifetime role: Song Joong-ki

Song Joong-Ki agreed with the viewers' opinion that Vincenzo Cassano is indeed a once in a lifetime role for him. Speaking about the mafia concept, he said that he could feel the writer's pent-up anger towards society. He then understood the reason behind using the mafia concept. He also said that he finds the story sad, instead of a comedy because the viewers have to cheer for the villain, Vincenzo. Song Joong-ki also said that he had several cathartic experiences when filming because the story is very real despite Vincezo being the surreal part. There are bad people in the society and they were used as references in the writing of the story as well which made his experience often cathartic.

Commenting further on the possibility of season 2 for Vincenzo he clearly denied the idea. He said he is thankful that people want one more season but at the moment there are no discussions about it. Concluding his interview, the actor added that he will be next preparing for his upcoming movie Bogota. The filming was halted due to pandemic lockdown, and it is planned to resume this month.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Song Joong-ki Instagram)