'Vincenzo' Actor Song Joong Ki Shares Childhood Picture; Fans Comment 'Baby Corn Salad'

Vincenzo's leading man Song Joong Ki is riding high with the success of the drama with its finale achieving record-breaking ratings in the channel's history. Recently, the actor shared an adorable picture on his Instagram, and fans could not help but swoon at the picture. Check out Song Joong Ki's Instagram post here.

Song Joong Ki's childhood picture

The actor took to his Instagram to share a picture of when he was a toddler. In the picture, the Descendants of The Sun actor can be seen receiving a certificate from someone. He wrote the caption in Korean which translated to '#Song Joong Ki child' with a medal emoji.

Netizens' reaction to Song Joong Ki's Instagram post

It was evident from the comment section that fans could not handle the adorableness of the actor in the picture. Several fans spammed the comment section with heart emojis while some wrote 'cute' under the post. One fan commented that Song Joong Ki as a child looked like a baby corn salad, a reference to him being called "corn-salad" by people who can't pronounce "consigliere" in the Netflix drama Vincenzo.

Pic Credit: Song Joong Ki IG

About Vincenzo final episode

The actor's action-drama series Vincenzo has become an instant hit with the series ending with a bang in its final episode. Song Joong Ki's photos on Instagram show the actor working behind the scenes of the set and even having fun with his co-stars. Recently, he shared a snap from Vincenzo final episode and thanked his fans for showing love and support to his series.

In another post, the cast and crew of the series celebrated their success by cutting a cake. The cake was decorated with pictures of the cast of the series on the top. The actor also shared a picture of him reading his script behind a desk. Here are some of Song Joong Ki's photos from the sets of Vincenzo.

Is there a Vincenzo season 2?

After the success of the first season and the finale episode doing wonders on the TV ratings, fans are now eager to know if there is a second season of the series. Starring Song Joong Ki along with Jeon Yeo-been and 2PM's Ok Taecyeon, the series revolved around an Italian consigliere who turns into a vigilante. The actor admitted in an interview with Sports Chosun that there have been no talks about the second season yet.

IMAGE- SONG JOONG KI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.