Vincenzo Episode 17 Delayed; Makers Reveal 'going On One-week Hiatus To Improve Quality'

TvN’s hit drama Vincenzo will undergo a one-week hiatus following the current weekend’s episodes reported Soompi. On April 7, 2021, the K-drama’s makers officially announced that after airing episode 16, Vincenzo will be taking a one-week break ‘in order to improve the quality of the drama’. They revealed that they will be airing a special episode on April 17, instead of Vincenzo episode 17.

Vincenzo's latest episode will be aired two weeks later

The special episode of tvN’s series is all set to air during the drama’s usual airtime on April 17. According to the report, the broadcast plans for the K-drama’s April 18 time slot are yet to be decided. Episodes 15 and 16 were aired on April 10 and 11 as scheduled, however, Vincenzo episode 17 will be aired two weeks later on April 24, 2021.

In Vincenzo, Song Joong-Ki is currently playing the titular character. The plot focuses on the struggle of the Italian mafia, Vincenzo Cassano and South Korean lawyer Hong Cha Young to destroy the Babel group, which has committed many evil deeds. The Babel group is led by Jang Han Seok. Alongside Joong- Ki, Vincenzo's cast also includes Jeon Yeo Bin and 2 PM’s Taecyeon.

Meanwhile, Song Joong-Ki, who is an active Instagram user, is constantly treating his fans to snippets from his shoot location. Recently, he treated his fans to an adorable behind-the-scenes picture of himself. In the picture, he can be seen donning a white hanbok and holding a bunch of white fake flowers in his hand.

The picture comes from the shoot of Vincenzo’s 15th episode, where he is seen disguising himself as a shaman in order to deceive the newspaper’s director, who is working with the Babel group. The picture shows him posing in an ancient-like set created for the ongoing hit series. The show, which is still under filming process, has been keeping its fans on the edge with its interesting storyline. As soon as the picture was uploaded, several fans complimented the actor, while a few of them dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. Indonesian actor Kirana Larasati Hanafiah also complimented the actor and wrote, “Manisa Banget Kamu (How sweet you are)”.

