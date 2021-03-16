'Vincenzo' Episode 8 Recap: What To Expect Next In Song Joong-ki Show?

The latest episode of Vincenzo had its viewers laughing as an unexpected cameo made its way to the show. The K-drama also sprinkled a generous amount of romance between Vincenzo and Cha-Young. Here's a full recap of what went down in Vincenzo episode 8 and what to expect from the next episode.

Vincenzo Episode 8 Recap - How does it lead to next episode?

Episode 8 started with two lawyers witnessed the Delacroix painting come to life as the tenants of the building overpower Park Seok-do and his goons in a clumsy fist-fight. This leads to them getting arrested at the police station but due to Vincenzo's wits, the tenants are saved and the goons are caught red-handed.

Joon woo (Ok Taecyeon), on the other hand, continues to instigate his two lawyers about how badly they're handling his case and how they should be ashamed for asking Vincenzo's help to get to the prosecutor. A visibly frustrated Myung pledges to bring Vincenzo and Cha young down. Moments later, she is seen threatening the President of Shinkwang Bank, Hwang Min Seong into funding Babel as she knows the dirty secrets that can bring him and his whole family down. Having left with no options, he agrees to fund the corrupt organisation.

On the other side of the spectrum, Oh Gyeongja's health keeps deteriorating, making fans wonder if Vincenzo will ever tell her the truth that he is her son. Cha young and Vincenzo secure a stay of execution, which nudges Min seong to visit her as he's afraid that she will spill the truth about how his father sexually assaulted her in her final moments. Fortunately, Cha young catches him bribing her and gives him her classic two cents. When she goes back to the office, Cha young expresses her desire about wanting to solve Gyeongja's case before she dies and reveals her interaction with Min Seong.

This is when the fun begins as the viewers get clarity on the dirty secrets of the Bank President he so desperately wants to get by. Turns out that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree after all as Min Seong is also an assaulter much like his father but unlike him, is interested in men. As a result, Cha young convinces Vincenzo to go undercover as a gay man going by the name of Tae Ho who meets Min Seong in the horse riding club. Viewers also get to witness Cha young and Vincenzo getting closer as the two somewhat share an embrace.

While most of the episode somersaults between fragments of laughter and angst with Tae Ho/Vincenzo hilariously handling Min Seong on their "dates" and Han Seo revealing his true colours by sporting a gun, the biggest bomb is dropped when Min Seong reveals that his mother had actually witnessed his father sexually assaulting the then-maid Gyeongja. She left him to die in the fit of the greed of becoming the next chairperson. Now that Vincenzo knows that there's a witness, will Gyeongja's case finally be reopened?

The Singing Ceremony

Well before the signing ceremony, Vincenzo posed as Tae Ho hilariously manipulates Min Seong into not sealing the deal with Babel. But Myung Hee, as promised, manages to stay one step above Vincenzo this time and involves Min Seong's mother who makes sure that the signing formality is completed. As a result, this time the Babel group wins the battle but Cha young and Vincenzo take the loss in stride.

Before the episode ends, it is revealed that Vincenzo appoints the building tenants to scare Min Seong off when he realises is fear of zombies. This hilarious act is topped with savagery when Vincenzo finally whispers his true identity to him before he's taken to jail. Myung Hee is also seen challenging Cha young by deliberately bringing up her dead father who died in vain while fighting against them. Cha young openly accepts the challenge by involving the press this time and warns the lawyer group that she will expose each and every one of their ill-practices. Vincenzo and Cha young finally exit the scene with their classic power walk.

In the preview, it seems like Cha young gets kidnapped, which supposedly triggers Vincenzo to finally unleash his dark side. This might also instigate the opening of Pandora's box as his dark secrets may unveil. Joining the Vincenzo cast was Kim Sung Cheol in the last episode, who had previously shared the stage with Song Joong Ki in Arthidral Chronicles. Fans are wondering if they'll get to see more such cameos of the actor's peers in future episodes.